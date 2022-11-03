India Refrigerator Market to Cross USD 6,909.9 million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Refrigerator Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 6,909.9 million by 2027 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.
Refrigerator demand in India is growing at a rapid pace due to the changing lifestyles and upsurging disposable incomes. Further, smart refrigerators are gaining significant traction due to the growing trend of automated technologies across the globe. Smart refrigerators offer various benefits, such as remote monitoring. Moreover, the smart refrigerator features smart control through voice control, online tracking, compiling a shopping list, etc.
Factors Influencing the Market
Growing urbanization, along with rising household incomes, are shaping the scope of the global refrigerator market. In urban areas, the lifestyle of people is changing due to different consumption patterns, high knowledge about improved technologies, and steadily growing environmental changes. Further, the growing trend of the smart refrigerator is expected to potentially boost the growth of the smart refrigerator market. Additionally, the food storage demand is also growing in India. Therefore, manufacturers are emphasizing the development of efficient refrigerators. For instance, Samsung unveiled its outstanding refrigerator, incorporated with a 21-inch touch display, cameras, and speakers, in 2021 to offer a smart experience to users.
Moreover, the high economic output of India is expected to bring unprecedented growth opportunities. For instance, the cities of India contribute 2/3 of the economic output. Additionally, the population of the country has grown in the past few years. For instance, the urban population of India increased to 493,169,259 in 2021, which is an increase of 2.32% from 2020.
On the basis of retail format, specialty stores lead with the highest market share
On the basis of retail format, the offline segment leads with the highest market share, wherein the specialty stores segment is leading in the Indian market. In India, customers in India prefer a trial before making a final purchase. The offline distribution channel allows users to get their hands on the product before making the final purchase in order to confirm the quality immediately. Moreover, the offline method enables users to have quick after-sale service part. The consumer purchasing method in India depicts that people tend to trust more on specialty stores more when it comes to appliances like refrigerators.
On the basis of product, the top freezer segment leads with the highest market share
On the basis of product, the top freezer segment leads in 2021 with an excellent share. The fact that the combination of freezer and shelf storage in one unit enhances the space and eliminates additional hustle is driving the product demand. However, the french door segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate due to the upscaling need for storing frozen foods. Additionally, innovations like a coldwater tap, ice cube ejectors, and smart technology incorporating digital screens, speakers, etc., are paving the path to a new future for the India refrigerator market.
On the basis of type, the direct cool segment held dominance
The direct cool type segment leads with the highest share in the Indian refrigerator market because of the benefits like cost-effectiveness and the need for less space and energy. However, the frost-free segment, on the basis of type, is expected to register the highest CAGR due to the fact that frost-free refrigerators are growing more popular in urban areas as there is no need for manual defrosting. Apart from that, the presence of a vast range of cost-efficient frost-free refrigerators with beneficial features and advanced technologies will outline the scope of the market.
On the basis of region, South India holds the leading share
Based on Region, South India leads with the highest market share due to the extremely hot weather in the area. On the other hand, the North India refrigerator market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate, majorly in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, etc., due to the presence of a large population and extreme summer weather conditions.
Competitive Landscape
Some of the key industry players present in the India refrigerator market include LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Blue Star Limited, Croma, Electrolux AB, Godrej Group, Hitachi Ltd., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Haier Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Tropicool India, Voltas, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirlpool Corp, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Model Type
Mini Freezers
Top Freezer
Bottom Freezer
Side by Side
French Door
Merchandizers
By Retail Format
Online
o E-commerce
o Brand
Offline
o Specialty Stores
o Brand Stores
By Capacity
<200 L
200 – 499 L
500 – 700 L
> 700 L
By Technology
Smart (Frost Free)
Conventional (Direct Cool)
By End-User
Residential
Commercials (HoReCa)
Restaurants & café
Hotels
Hospitals & Pharmacies
Others (Education, Enterprises)
By Country
North India
Uttar Pradesh
Delhi
Haryana
Rajasthan
Punjab
Himachal
J&K
South India
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Karnataka
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
West India
Gujarat
Goa
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Chhattisgarh
East India
West Bengal
Bihar
Assam
Jharkhand
Odisha
Rest of East India
