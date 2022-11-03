Wolf Administration Highlights Tax Reform Achievements at PA Chamber Event in Bethlehem

Bethlehem, PA – Today, Governor’s Action Team Executive Director Brent Vernon highlighted the Wolf Administration’s achievements in tax reform at a press conference hosted by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry in Bethlehem.

“It’s great to be here today to celebrate these historic tax reform changes,” said Vernon. “Events like this one give us the opportunity to get the message out to business leaders and entrepreneurs everywhere: Pennsylvania is an even better place to do business because of these tax reforms championed by Gov. Tom Wolf, the PA Chamber and our other partners.”

Vernon was joined by a bipartisan group of elected officials from the Lehigh Valley, PA Chamber leadership, small business leaders and local economic development organizations to highlight how the state tax reforms enacted as part of the 2022-23 state budget are enhancing Pennsylvania’s competitiveness and helping to grow investment and opportunity in the commonwealth.

“Today’s event is proof that great things happen when we work together for Pennsylvania,” said PA Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein. “For far too long, Pennsylvania has had the second-highest corporate net income tax rate in the country, which has been a giant stop sign to companies considering moving and investing here. This tax reform package is an important first step in making Pennsylvania more competitive and showing the world that we’re open for business. We thank the Wolf administration, the General Assembly, and our local partners for working with us in a bipartisan manner to enact critical tax reform measures and look forward to continuing to work together to drive Pennsylvania’s economy forward.”

Among the achievements highlighted at the event is Governor Tom Wolf’s landmark announcement from August of the reduction of the Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT), which is on a path to 4.99%.

CNIT is a state tax paid by businesses within Pennsylvania on their corporate profits. It is a major piece of states’ business tax climate that contributes to companies’ decisions on where they decide to establish job-creating business operations.

Lowering the CNIT is another in a series of actions like eliminating the outdated Capital Stock and Franchise Tax and investing heavily in education and the workforce that solidifies Gov. Wolf’s commitment to improving Pennsylvania’s business climate.

