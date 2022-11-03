Hand Sanitizer Market is Set to Reach $9,123.9 Million by 2027- Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hand sanitizer market size was US$ 5,838.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 9,123.9 Million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027.
Factors Influencing the Market
Accelerating demand for hand sanitizers because of the rising knowledge about healthy lifestyles and convenient hygiene products is shaping the scope of the global hand sanitizer market. Additionally, growing disposable income will have a favorable impact on the global hand sanitizer market. Various public welfare and health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organizations (WHO), United Nations (UN), etc., are emphasizing raising awareness about the precautionary measures to reduce the chances of infection.
However, the excessive usage of hand sanitizer may cause various side effects, such as irritation, peeling, flaking, etc. Moreover, the high number of incidences related to the consumption of hand sanitizers further complicates the growth of the market. The U.S. Poison Control Centers obtained 85,000 calls related to the consumption of alcohol-based hand sanitizer by children between the period of 2011 to 2015.
On the basis of form, gel-based hand sanitizers lead with the highest market share
Gel-based hand sanitizer form garners the highest market share due to the fact that gel-based hand sanitizers are light in weight and with high spreadability. Additionally, the easy availability of gel-based hand sanitizers is another factor driving its scope in the market. On the contrary, the foam-based hand sanitizer segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR because of the fact that foam-based sanitizers display easy penetration into the skin and have a longer impact. Additionally, they have more strength in killing microbial germs, which is ultimately shaping the future scope of foam-based hand sanitizers.
In terms of distribution channels, the hypermarket and supermarket segment leads with the highest market share
On the basis of distribution channels, the Hypermarket & supermarket segment garners the highest market share in 2021 due to the presence of a large number of retail stores offering a variety of hand sanitizers. However, the online distribution channel is expected to open doors of opportunities for the hand sanitizer market by registering the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizers market leads
The Asia-Pacific hand sanitizers market will lead with the highest market share because of the rapidly rising population in economies like India and China. Further, the presence of various manufacturers in China, such as BeCleanse and SomCosmetic, is having a significant contribution to the dominance of the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizers market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Even though the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the entire system, the demand for precautionary things like hand sanitizers, masks, etc., accelerated significantly. Industry giants also increased their production capacity to generate high revenues and cater to the unmet needs of the people. The pandemic has outlined the potential of the sanitizers market on a long-term basis as the use of the product has become the new normal. Nearly all public spaces, including offices, hospitals, airports, and supermarkets, started offering hand sanitizers to control the spread of the virus. Cleaning became the utmost priority, forcing authorities to spread sanitizer on the regular basis and also distribute kits to the people. The governments of the affected countries, including the United States, China, and India, mandated the use of hand sanitizers.
The market witnessed a large demand-supply gap due to the limited production capacity and workforce. Various companies expanded their production capacity in order to grow their business with the opportunity. It also unfurled myriad growth opportunities for the new entrants to grow within a short time. For instance, in India, the Chennai-based CavinKare unveiled hand sanitizer sachet packs of 2ml.
Recent Developments
Some of the key industry giants in the hand sanitizers market include Unilever, GOJO Industries Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Vi-Jon Laboratories, Inc., BeCleanse, Sanofi-Aventis, Henkel AG and Company, Kutol Products Company, Shanghai Likang Disinfectant Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Proctor and Gamble, HARTMANN Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Seatex Ltd., Xi′an Youpai Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and others.
In 2020, GOJO inked a lease agreement to establish a storage and distribution facility in Navarre, Ohio. This 325,000-square-foot facility will also be used to manufacture PURELL Surface Spray with a focus on long-term growth.
In September 2022, Eastman Kodak announced its plan to work on the recycling of expired hand sanitizer developed during the pandemic. The firm is likely to ship168 tractor-trailer loads of sanitizer to Eastman Business Park in Rochester, where the products will be distilled to obtain the isopropyl alcohol.
In April 2022, Just Human unveiled the first-ever 24-Hour Shimmer Hand Sanitizer, which would result in healthy and glowing skin. This innovation would bring a significant uptick in market growth as the special formulation focuses on both skincare and beauty. Moreover, it also embeds gold pearlescent to give a refreshing look to the skin.
In March 2021, Cleancult, a hand-sanitizer brand known for its non-toxic, zero-waste cleaning products, pulled the veil off its foam-based hand sanitizer. The hand sanitizer is specifically developed from fragrance-free formula and claims to eliminate 99.9% of germs.
In 2020, The Himalaya Drug Company took a step up in the production of its Pure Hands sanitizer by expanding its manufacturing lines.
Market Segmentation
By Form
Form/Gel Sanitizers
Liquid Sanitizers
Spray (Aerosols) Sanitizers
By SKU
<50 ml
51-100 ml
101-500 ml
>501 ml
By Type
Alcohol-based
Non-alcohol based
By Distribution channel
Retail store
Online store
Pharma/Medical store
By End-Users
Residents
Hospitals & Clinics
Enterprises
Manufacturing
Others (Government/utilities, Educational institutes)
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
