Elevate Digital’s Power Assist now in the Microsoft Power Platform Marketplace

Logo for Elevate Digital's Power Assist tool. To the left, a purple box with a grayed-out mountain and purple hiking pick inside it. To the right, the words Power Assist by Elevate Digital.

No more long, complex expressions, convoluted conditionals, and inefficient looping! Power Assist makes your Power Automate workflows fast and easy to build.

With actions covering the manipulation of arrays and strings, as well as math and text functions, Power Assist addresses the most common challenges during Power Platform solution development.”
— Jason Bell, Elevate Digital’s Chief Technologist and Strategist

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevate Digital, the leader in delivering people-first technology services and staffing, has released Power Assist to the Microsoft Power Platform Marketplace.

Power Assist is a curated collection of APIs that can be invoked through Microsoft Power Automate or Power Apps to help citizen developers streamline specific technical needs. Power Automate and Power Apps help customers apply technology to digitize business operations, improving efficiencies and reducing operational costs across the enterprise. Both products provide a low-code, no-code approach to development, however certain technical requirements can still slow down the deployment of Power Platform-based solutions.

“Elevate Digital’s solution engineers have been helping our clients implement Power Platform solutions since its inception. We have leveraged this experience to create a simple solution that helps all citizen developers further reduce development time for their solutions,” said Jason Bell, Elevate Digital’s Chief Technologist and Strategist.

With over thirty-nine specific APIs specifically designed to simplify the execution of numerous complex functions within the development landscape, Power Assist quickly demonstrates its ROI by reducing development effort across a variety of scenarios.

“With actions covering the manipulation of arrays and strings, as well as math and text functions, Power Assist addresses the most common challenges during Power Platform solution development,” said Bell, “and more actions are coming!”

About Elevate Digital

Elevate Digital was founded in 2015 and continues to be headed by a group of professionals with diverse talents and unique experiences that all converge on one premise: to bring the best people to their clients’ technology journey. They were nationally recognized by Inc. 5000, in both 2021 and 2022, as one of the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Elevate Digital offers help with company staffing or implementing technology solutions. Their global team of experts will advise you on how to stay up to date with technology trends and provide practical guidance for hiring and being hired more effectively — all while harnessing innovation to gain a sustainable competitive advantage. Elevate Digital fills the​ space enabling clients to​ rise to the top of their market through the power of people.​

For more information, visit www.elevate-digital.com.

Meridith Burba
Elevate Digital
meridith.burba@elevate-digital.com
