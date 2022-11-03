ABADIE Announces Formal Launch of ABADIE ENERGY
Targeting Oil & Gas Energy Developments in Texas and Louisiana
We have a realistic view of where energy comes from and believe the most environmentally responsible sourcing of that energy is here in the United States.”MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABADIE LLC (“ABADIE”), a Mandeville-based energy and midstream focused engineering and consulting firm, is pleased to formally announce the launch, and pivot to, of ABADIE Energy LLC (“ABADIE Energy”).
— Tyler M. Abadie, P.E.
Since its quiet formation in 2021, ABADIE Energy has deployed and earmarked $3.2 million in working interests in several oil and gas exploration and production opportunities throughout Texas and Louisiana and has entered two (2) joint-venture memorandums of understanding for midstream gathering and storage infrastructure development.
“We have a realistic view of where energy comes from and believe the most environmentally responsible sourcing of that energy is here in the United States,” stated Tyler M. Abadie, P.E., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ABADIE.
“We have had the benefit of working with the best and brightest of our industry, and hope to utilize that knowledge, experience, and insight to strategically position ourselves in making sound investments and optimizing commercial opportunities. We view ourselves as solution providers in an area not served by traditional development groups,” added Mr. Abadie.
Led by Tyler M. Abadie, the ABADIE Energy team includes the following:
• Tyler M. Abadie, P.E., Chief Executive Officer
• Phillip A. Plaisance, Chief Operating Officer
• Brian R. Buisson, P.E. , Director of Engineering
• Matthew C. Arnondin, P.E., Director of Projects
ABADIE Energy will solely focus on oil and gas upstream and midstream opportunities, which include, working interest participation, co-development, and strategic acquisitions.
To date, ABADIE Energy remains self-funded and continues to maintain healthy relationships with several established equity backers and institutional investors.
Kean Miller, LLP, led by Mr. Tod Everage, advised ABADIE and its portfolio company, ABADIE Energy, on its formation, structure, and transactional agreements.
About ABADIE
ABADIE is a nationally recognized professional and executive team focused on the development, investment, operations, and management of midstream assets and energy-related portfolio companies. Since 2013, The ABADIE team has had the honor of working alongside the nation’s best and brightest providing economic solutions to complex midstream infrastructure obstacles and developing several marquee oil and gas projects around the Gulf Coast. ABADIE is positioned as one of the youngest, recognized, and well-versed midstream management teams. For more information, please visit www.ABADIE.us
