Read more about Three Arrested in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy in Crisp County, Georgia

Crisp County, GA (11/3/2022) – The GBI has arrested Kelvin Daniels, age 43, Frederick Woods, age 50, and Sonny Daniels, age 42, following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department.

During a two-month long investigation, SWRDEO agents and Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies developed probable cause that Kelvin Daniels was distributing large quantities of illegal drugs from 316 17th Avenue West, Cordele, Crisp County, Georgia. On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, a search warrant was executed at 316 17th Street West, resulting in the recovery of approximately 2,000 grams of marijuana, 700 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of powder cocaine, 24 grams of crack cocaine, and a 9mm handgun. As a result of this search warrant, Kelvin Daniels, Sonny Daniels, and Frederick Woods were arrested on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Kelvin Daniels was charged with the following:

one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

one count of Trafficking methamphetamine

one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

one count of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute

one count of conspiracy

Sonny Daniels was charged with the following:

one count of Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

one count of Trafficking of methamphetamine

one count of Conspiracy

Fredrick Woods was charged with one count of possession of marijuana.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia, and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Americus Police Department, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.