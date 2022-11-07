Concerns about rising inflation and helping parents pay bills with allowance: A kids’-eye view of the cost of living

New data shows 68% of kids are worried about the cost of living crisis and 25% of kids would offer their allowance to pay for the family grocery shopping.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American kids are concerned about the cost of living crisis, rising inflation and the resulting impact on their parents, according to new research from GoHenry, the prepaid debit card and financial education app for kids aged 6-18.

The insights into young people’s thoughts and fears around the cost of living crisis - gathered from more than 55,000 US GoHenry customers and a sample of over 2,000 children and teenagers aged 6-18 in the US - indicate that children are feeling under more pressure than ever to help out at home. But a shift in spending behaviors does signal some positive trends.

CONVERSATIONS AT HOME GENERATING 'COST OF LIVING ANXIETY' AMONG YOUNG PEOPLE

Discussions about expensive bills, rising food costs and cutting back on essentials are causing concern among the younger generations. A significant number of kids and teens (68%) say they are now worried about the cost of living crisis, having heard about it at home.

Nearly half of kids aged 6-18 (47%) have noticed their parents or carers are more concerned about money than usual, signaling the broader impact the current crisis is having on family dynamics.

KIDS CRACKING OPEN THE DIGITAL PIGGY BANK TO HELP CASH-STRAPPED PARENTS

With 62% of kids worried about the rising price of electricity and 71% worried about the cost of food having heard it talked about at home, the findings show that an astounding number of young people are willing to help parents pay for essentials:

- 25% of kids report they would be happy to use their allowance to contribute to the family grocery shopping.

- Nearly a third (32%) say they would be happy to go without new toys or other treats for a month to help their family afford essentials like food and electricity.

- The amount children are spending in supermarkets has increased by 6% in 2022 vs the same period last year, suggesting kids are already starting to help out with the cost of household items.

- Nearly half (44%) of kids and teens surveyed either have a part-time job, or are looking for one, to help their family earn extra money; with the number rising to 70% for 17-year-olds in specific.

GENERATION ALPHA AND GEN Z CUTTING BACK ON LUXURIES AND PRIORITIZING THOSE IN NEED

The cost of living crisis has also seen kids and teens increasingly practice good financial habits, including spending less, saving more, giving to charity and shopping sustainably:

- Monthly savings have increased by 11% (from $19.54 in the first half of 2021 to $21.60 during the same period of 2022).

- GoHenry data from the first half of 2022 vs the same period in 2021, shows children spent less on “non-essential” items like gaming (-15%), toys (-13%), and food delivery (-8%).

- Kids are shopping more sustainably, with the average spend on Depop having risen by 124% despite a decline in the amount spent on fashion generally.

- In combination with less frivolous spending, resourceful kids also earned 17% more pocket money from paid tasks in H1 2022 compared to H1 2021 to help boost their earnings.

- Average weekly pocket money payments increased by 9% in H1 2022 ($6.91 vs $6.32 in H1 2021), which could reflect parents shelling out more each week to offset inflation and rising costs of products more generally.

Commenting on the impact the cost of living is having on US youth, Dean Brauer, co-founder and US President of GoHenry said: “Many parents around the country are dealing with increased energy bills, food costs and other essential items. Children are very perceptive and this research confirms that kids and teens aren’t immune to the pressures being felt by the squeeze on the economy. As already proven during times of crisis like the pandemic, Generation Alpha and Gen-Z are again finding ways to be resilient with their finances. Giving and saving have both increased during the first half of this year and kids are shopping more sustainably. These positive changes in financial behavior will prove useful for America’s young people as the cost of living continues to rise.”

Data

- GoHenry internal data is based on 55,619 US GoHenry members active between 1 June 2021 and 30 June 2022

- The research, commissioned by GoHenry, was conducted by Censuswide between September 9th-14th, 2022.

- A total of 2,002 US children and teenagers aged 6-18 years old.

- Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

- Any reference to ‘worried’ is combining the two options ‘slightly worried’ and ‘very worried’.

About GoHenry

Launched in 2012, GoHenry is a financial technology company with a simple mission to make every kid smart with money. The GoHenry prepaid debit card and financial education app is designed for kids aged 6 - 18. Parent and child apps provide tools to help kids learn about money— by earning, saving, spending responsibly, giving, and more, all with parental oversight. In-app Money Missions offer a gamified, integrated financial education experience that offers a rewarding and fun way for kids to build financial literacy. GoHenry is inspiring a global movement of over 2 million members who fiercely believe that being good with money is a vital life skill.