Research shows over 75% of employees would choose a higher salary over a happy working environment

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the cost of living crisis continues and paypackets are beginning to feel the pinch, priorities are changing when it comes to what staff are looking for from their employer. Post lockdown, many workplaces found their staff valued the continuity and flexibility that working for their employer through the pandemic had granted. Hybrid working, flexibility and job security being important factors for employees.

But would people pass this up in exchange for a bigger pay packet and is a higher wage the key to happiness?

A recent survey conducted by Plant Plan (results pictured in the chart below) has shown that 3/4s of people asked would choose a higher wage over a happier place to work.

Out of 70,000 people asked 23.39% said that they would not choose a higher wage over a happier workplace and a considerable 76.61% said that they would.



With the cost of bills, food and fuel on an all time high people are favouring the extra cash in their paypacket. A boost in income is a welcome incentive for all employees but how should employers tackle this when attracting new talent and keeping hold of current staff.

Should they be meeting this with employment perks like gym membership and additional holiday or giving them the monetary value in their pay packet?

Reiss Johnson, group operations director at recruitment specialists- Nelson Permanent Placements commented that,

“ Cost of living, inflation and interest rates are at the forefront of people’s minds right now. So when it comes to hiring and retaining staff it’s a real balancing act when offering a competitive salary and attractive workplace perks. Not everyone wants gym membership and a transport allowance. And some people will value the flexibility of hybrid working over a promotion, especially those with school aged children and family commitments . But one thing that remains a contestant at the moment is that a competitive salary is key. People are concerned about the increase in their basic expenditure at the moment and a higher wage over employee benefits is considered more helpful for the present concerns at this time.”

It’s a known fact that happy workers can make a thriving workplace but maybe in this instance this happiness comes from the stability of a larger pay packet than the working environment itself. The cost of living crisis and rises in inflation and interest rates are playing a big part in people’s day to day lives. Employers need to measure happiness based on the current needs of their employees and adapt to this where possible and at the moment it’s clear that the cost of living is playing a significant part in that.