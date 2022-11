$765.00 Million Growth for Body Fat Measurement Market Size to Hit 6.8% CAGR by 2031

Body Fat Measurement Market Size, Share, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body fat is measured to determine a person's health status. An increase in body fat leads to obesity, which can lead to various diseases. Body fat percentage varies by sex and age of the person. Various factors like unhealthy lifestyle, change in eating habits, lack of physical activity and stress lead to obesity. Devices such as calipers, scales and others are used to measure body fat percentage. In addition, many methods have been developed to determine body fat. Methods such as bio-impedance analysis, hydrostatic weight, air displacement plethysmography, dual emission x-ray absorptiometry and others are used to measure body fat.

The major players profiled in the report are ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ, ๐‹๐‹๐‚, ๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ซ ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡, ๐๐จ๐๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ซ๐๐ž๐ซ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐จ, ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐‚๐จ๐ฌ๐ฆ๐ž๐ ๐’.๐‘.๐‹, ๐ƒ๐ข๐š๐ ๐ง๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ, ๐†๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐†๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ (๐†๐„ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž), ๐‡๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐ˆ๐ง๐›๐จ๐๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ. ๐‹๐ญ๐., ๐Š๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ค๐ฅ๐ข๐ฃ๐ค๐ž ๐๐ก๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฌ ๐.๐•, ๐Ž๐ฆ๐ซ๐จ๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‘๐‰๐‹ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ, ๐’๐ž๐ฅ๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ ๐€๐ˆ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ. (๐‰๐š๐ฐ๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐‚๐จ. ๐‹๐ญ๐.), ๐’๐ž๐œ๐š ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡ & ๐‚๐Ž.๐Š๐†., ๐“๐š๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ.

Drivers contributing to the growth of the body fat measurement market are increasing obesity rates among the global population and awareness of healthy lifestyles among people. Additionally, rising obesity rates due to improving lifestyles and developing economies along with increasing number of gyms and fitness centers are important market trends expected to drive growth of the fat measurement industry during the forecast period. The rapid increase in obesity, especially in urban areas, is driving the growth of the body fat measurement market.

In addition, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles are boosting the body fat measurement market. The increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts is expected to drive the demand for health clubs and gyms. However, high cost of body fat measuring equipment and strict regulatory framework will restrain the market growth. The high cost of body fat measuring devices is a major factor restraining the market, as it leads to an increase in demand for recycled products. However, the growing awareness about a healthy and fit body is expected to increase the body fat market.

