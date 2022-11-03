$765.00 Million Growth for Body Fat Measurement Market Size to Hit 6.8% CAGR by 2031

Body Fat Measurement Market Size, Share, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body fat is measured to determine a person's health status. An increase in body fat leads to obesity, which can lead to various diseases. Body fat percentage varies by sex and age of the person. Various factors like unhealthy lifestyle, change in eating habits, lack of physical activity and stress lead to obesity. Devices such as calipers, scales and others are used to measure body fat percentage. In addition, many methods have been developed to determine body fat. Methods such as bio-impedance analysis, hydrostatic weight, air displacement plethysmography, dual emission x-ray absorptiometry and others are used to measure body fat.

The major players profiled in the report are 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐁𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐒.𝐑.𝐋, 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 (𝐆𝐄 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞), 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐍.𝐕, 𝐎𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐉𝐋 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐬 𝐀𝐈 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐉𝐚𝐰𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝.), 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐚 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐎.𝐊𝐆., 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬.

Drivers contributing to the growth of the body fat measurement market are increasing obesity rates among the global population and awareness of healthy lifestyles among people. Additionally, rising obesity rates due to improving lifestyles and developing economies along with increasing number of gyms and fitness centers are important market trends expected to drive growth of the fat measurement industry during the forecast period. The rapid increase in obesity, especially in urban areas, is driving the growth of the body fat measurement market.

In addition, government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles are boosting the body fat measurement market. The increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts is expected to drive the demand for health clubs and gyms. However, high cost of body fat measuring equipment and strict regulatory framework will restrain the market growth. The high cost of body fat measuring devices is a major factor restraining the market, as it leads to an increase in demand for recycled products. However, the growing awareness about a healthy and fit body is expected to increase the body fat market.

