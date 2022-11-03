Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,442 in the last 365 days.

Hofmeister bolsters school safety, security and health with ‘Awareity’ reporting system

OKLAHOMA CITY (Nov. 2, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced today the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) has launched a new online portal for schools and students, families and school communities that provides a quick, convenient method for reporting a wide array of issues including security threats.

With the new Awareity portal – available on the sde.ok.gov homepage (look for the golden butterfly) – reports can be submitted about bullying/cyberbullying, child nutrition, civil rights, curriculum and instruction, fraud/embezzlement, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, legal concerns, professional standards/educator conduct, safety and security, school board complaints, data security and privacy, suicide/self-harm, sex discrimination or sexual harassment.

“We are very excited to provide a quick, simple and convenient way for people to share their concerns and help improve the school environment for all involved,” Hofmeister said. “Community input and feedback is highly valued by school and district leaders as they make important decisions related to providing a safe, secure and healthy learning environment. This platform is a centralized, one-stop shop for reporting on these issues and ensuring accountability of taxpayer resources.”

###

You just read:

Hofmeister bolsters school safety, security and health with ‘Awareity’ reporting system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.