Republic Bank to open new store in Broomall, PA

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , will open a new store at 1998 Sproul Road in Broomall, PA on Saturday, November 5th. The new location, which features its signature, bright, glass building, is Republic’s third store in Delaware County.



“We are excited to expand our footprint and welcome new and loyal customers to our latest store in Delaware County,” said Harry D. Madonna, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Republic Bank. “As we celebrate this store opening, we are committed to bringing our unmatched customer service and convenient offerings to the local businesses and residents of Broomall.”

Republic Bank invites all to join in the festivities of their Grand Opening celebration on November 5th from 9AM-2PM. Attendees will enjoy food, kid’s craft making, face painting, music, giveaways, and more. Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Pennsylvania 2022, formerly Miss Philadelphia 2019/2020, will be on-site for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at noon.

At each store opening, Republic Bank partners with local organizations to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the communities it serves. The bank will present donations to Broomall Fire Company and American Legion Post 805.

Republic Bank’s 35 stores offer convenient lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers unmatched flexibility. The bank also offers a secure, best-in-class digital experience, as well as absolutely free checking and ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 fee-free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint™ network.

About Republic Bank Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 35 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Camden, and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit myrepublicbank.com.

Contact



David Neff

Neff

C: 215-681-6333

E: dn@neffknows.com



Michael Gaimari

Neff

C: 609-805-6433

E: mg@neffknows.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c21ac179-4cce-4614-9f2e-5cbff00117c4