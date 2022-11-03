Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Iraqi Prime Minister Sudani

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to congratulate him on the October 27 formation of an Iraqi government. The Secretary conveyed that the United States is eager to work with the government and people of Iraq to improve respect for human rights, increase economic opportunities, advance Iraq’s energy independence, and address the climate crisis. He reaffirmed our commitment to supporting Iraq in the enduring defeat of ISIS.

The Secretary welcomed Prime Minister Sudani’s call for reforms and pledge to fight endemic corruption. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed their mutual commitment to the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement and shared interest in preserving Iraq’s security, stability, and sovereignty.

