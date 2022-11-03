Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,511 in the last 365 days.

Official Start of Equatorial Guinea’s Election Campaign Season

On the opening day of Equatorial Guinea’s electoral campaign season, the U.S. government calls on the government of Equatorial Guinea to honor its international commitments and constitutional principles by supporting a free and fair vote. The United States has been concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society, and we urge the government to allow its citizens to freely and confidently express their preferences at the ballot box. Equatorial Guinea can cultivate a more inclusive, peaceful, and democratic society by ensuring the expression of diverse political perspectives, a free and fair voting process, and the protection of the human rights of all individuals.

You just read:

Official Start of Equatorial Guinea’s Election Campaign Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.