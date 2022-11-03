Official Start of Equatorial Guinea’s Election Campaign Season

On the opening day of Equatorial Guinea’s electoral campaign season, the U.S. government calls on the government of Equatorial Guinea to honor its international commitments and constitutional principles by supporting a free and fair vote. The United States has been concerned by reports of arrests and harassment of opposition members and civil society, and we urge the government to allow its citizens to freely and confidently express their preferences at the ballot box. Equatorial Guinea can cultivate a more inclusive, peaceful, and democratic society by ensuring the expression of diverse political perspectives, a free and fair voting process, and the protection of the human rights of all individuals.