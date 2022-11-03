Yellow Corporation Recognized as Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

Less-than-truckload carrier receives honor for the fifth straight year from the Women In Trucking Association.

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is proud to announce it has been honored again in the Women In Trucking Association’s annual list of “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that Women In Trucking (WIT) has awarded Yellow with this designation.

“This is such a tremendous honor to be recognized again by the Women In Trucking Association, which has been such a great partner for us,” said Patrice Brown, Yellow’s vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. “We have continued to work hard to create an empowering, supportive culture for women, and we’re proud of the many women who have leadership roles at Yellow and are helping to guide us to a brighter future, whether it’s behind the wheel, in our terminals or in the corporate office.”

Women In Trucking recognizes companies in the trucking industry that foster gender diversity, while also offering competitive compensation and benefits, flexible work/life balance, and professional development and career advancement opportunities. The “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation” award was established to support and advance WIT’s mission to encourage the employment of women in trucking, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles they may face in the industry.

For the past several years, Yellow has championed initiatives to attract, develop and retain women in the transportation industry through targeted recruiting, developmental programming, sponsoring conference attendance, and other professional development opportunities. That includes a strong presence and collaboration with organizations like WIT and the American Trucking Association’s new initiative, Women in Motion. Together, we are creating a community of support, enrichment and engagement for all women in the trucking industry.

About Yellow Corp.

Yellow operates one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America, providing customers with regional, national, and international shipping services throughout. Backed by a team of over 30,000 transportation professionals, Yellow’s flexible supply chain solutions and best-in-class expertise ensure the safe, timely delivery of industrial, commercial, and retail goods for customers of all sizes. Yellow’s principal office is in Nashville, Tenn., and is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company Yellow Logistics .

To learn more about Yellow and our services, visit myyellow.com .