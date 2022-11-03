Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,250 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,511 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerbock

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Germany with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The Secretary thanked her for Germany’s leadership as G7 president and for hosting the first U.S.-German Futures Forum. The leaders discussed Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine. They also discussed Iran’s support of Russia’s aggression and joint efforts to hold the Iranian regime accountable for their violent crackdown on the brave people of Iran demanding basic human rights. Secretary Blinken also raised the global challenge posed by China, and our two countries’ shared commitment to upholding universal human rights and the rules-based international order.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerbock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.