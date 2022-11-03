Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with German Foreign Minister Baerbock

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Germany with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The Secretary thanked her for Germany’s leadership as G7 president and for hosting the first U.S.-German Futures Forum. The leaders discussed Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine. They also discussed Iran’s support of Russia’s aggression and joint efforts to hold the Iranian regime accountable for their violent crackdown on the brave people of Iran demanding basic human rights. Secretary Blinken also raised the global challenge posed by China, and our two countries’ shared commitment to upholding universal human rights and the rules-based international order.