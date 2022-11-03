Vietjet reoperates more direct flights from Việt Nam to Taiwan

VIETNAM, November 3 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet has resumed more direct services from Việt Nam to Taiwan (China) in response to the travel demand, offering numerous promotional tickets.

From November onwards, flights from Hà Nội and HCM City will take travelers to Kaohsiung, the second largest city of Taiwan, which owns various beautiful tourist attractions including busy night markets and a vivid bay area, Vietjet said in a statement.

The HCM City-Kaohsiung route operates three weekly flights and will increase to four weekly flights from December 16. Service between Hà Nội and Kaohsiung operates twice weekly flights and will increase to daily flights from December 16.

In addition, the airline also offers frequent flights during the week for routes from Hà Nội, HCM City to Taipei.

It also plans to soon resume flights from Việt Nam to Taichung and Tainan to meet the rising demand prior to the New Year and Lunar New Year.

Fares on these routes are being sold starting from VNĐ615,000 (US$24.74)/ one-way, excluding taxes and fees.

Moreover, promotional tickets are available every Monday by applying the code “HELLOVIETNAM” for 20 per cent fare discount, excluding taxes and fees, when booking tickets on international routes at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app, with flight time until September 18, 2023, excluding public holidays.

Other promotions are updated frequently on the airline’s website, app and social platforms.

Taiwan has always been a favourite destination for Vietnamese tourists thanks to the short-haul distance while having romantic natural landscapes, attractive cuisine with unique night market street food and a variety of choices for shopping.

On the other hand, Viet Nam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travellers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines.

As the largest carrier operating between Taiwan and Việt Nam in terms of capacity, Vietjet has flown millions of travelers between Việt Nam and Taiwan for leisure, business, working and studying purposes with affordable fares and convenient services since 2014.

Taiwan has lifted COVID-19 entry restrictions and resumed the e-visa policy for quick visa application while international travellers can also enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in Việt Nam. — VNS