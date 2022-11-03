Public invited to comment about proposed canoe/kayak use on Busch Conservation Area lakes through Nov. 16

St. CHARLES, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking public comments on proposed boating regulation changes for the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. These proposed changes would allow private canoes and kayaks to be used on designated lakes on the area. The public comment period extends now through Nov. 16.

Currently MDC provides aluminum rental boats for rent via its onsite concessioner for 11 lakes on the Busch Conservation Area. If approved, visitors would be permitted to use their own hand-launched canoes or kayaks on five area lakes. These include Lakes 6, 34, 35, 36, and 38.

From April 1-Sept. 30, users would need to register each craft and pick up a boating tag at the onsite concessioner, the All In Bait and Tackle Shop. The concessioner is adjacent to the MDC St. Louis Regional Office located near the area’s entrance. Area boating tags will be issued for a specific canoe or kayak and are valid only for the specific lake designated on the tag. Tags would need to be returned to the concessioner immediately upon leaving the water.

There would be no charge for the tags, but the number of tags would be limited and available on a first come, first-serve basis only. The number of boat tags issued would vary, depending on the size of each lake.

From Oct. 1-March 31 boating tags will not be required to use canoes and kayaks launched by hand on Lakes 6, 34, 35, 36, and 38, according to the regulation changes proposed.

Rental boats will continue to be provided on the same 11 lakes April 1-Sept. 30 for those who do not have their own watercraft, for a $5 rental fee from the concessioner.

“MDC wants to enhance outdoor recreation activities on our lands,” said MDC Recreational Use Specialist, Lafe Schweissguth. “This opportunity will bring a new vision for the Busch Conservation Area. Allowing canoes and kayaks on these five lakes will expand fishing opportunities for anglers and enable a larger range of paddlers to get into nature.”

To comment on the proposed regulation changes, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4G5.

For more information about the proposed changes, contact Lafe Schweissguth at 636-441-4554, ext. 4177, or email Lafe.Schweissguth@mdc.mo.gov.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, two miles west of Highway 94.