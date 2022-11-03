Girl Dad Morris Brown to Publish his Second Book, “Hang’n with the Girls,” in November
Brown also has an original artwork displayed at a new UCLA residence hallLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris Brown is a man of many accomplishments, but the year 2022 is stacking up as one of his most memorable yet. In November, the father of two girls will release his second book entitled “Hang’n with the Girls.”
“Hang’n with the Girls” chronicles Brown’s adventures with his two daughters as they visited various parks throughout Southern California. “Each park we visited became a unique story of its own and we even gave each park its own nickname. I have such fond memories of that time, so much so that I wanted to share it with everyone,” he stated.
Despite his accomplishments, Brown said the most joy he received came after he got off work every day and when he got home, opened the door and his two beautiful little girls came running toward him saying, “Hi Daddy.” This true love for his two daughters is the basis for “Hang’n with the Girls.” “Being a girl dad has been some of the best fun I’ve ever had in my life," Brown said.
Brown also experienced great success in his television career as a video editor/director working for FOX Sports, CNN, NBC and with his own production company.
As a former instructor at UCLA Extension, Brown enjoyed a very successful career in higher education. He was ranked as one of its top 10 instructors, teaching three courses in video post-production and is still admired by faculty, his peers, students and his corporate clients.
Earlier this year, Brown was notified that UCLA was building a brand-new, state-of-the-art building on campus. Brown is also an artist creating works in a variety of different mediums; one being Digital Art. Brown contacted UCLA and asked if he could have one of his works displayed at the new building.
UCLA agreed and, as of September, one of Brown’s digital artworks entitled “The Queens Arrival” is on display at the new Gayley Heights building on the UCLA campus in Westwood, California. The work is an impressive four-foot tall by eight-foot-wide acrylic print that demands attention at first glance.
Brown shared, “After a long day in class, I would often go home and create with my new graphic design software to unwind. I started with no clear intention but wanted to play with various shapes. After hours of experimentation, this was the end result.”
The Gayley Heights residence hall is a 17-story, single-tower complex that includes a stylish indoor courtyard, fitness room and plenty of recreation and study spaces.
In Brown’s early life as a kid growing up on the Southside of Chicago, he was kicked off the basketball court. The kids didn't think much of his game and said he was too rough. So, he tried football instead. After many trophies and awards, he turned down the NFL after college. As a songwriter, he got one of his songs picked up by Michael Jackson at a song pitch-a-thon convention.
Based in Los Angeles, Brown is passionate about teaching, storytelling, music and art. He is a technical software trainer and instructional designer. His first book, “Smart Fetus, The Fetal Training Program,” is based on fetal stimulation and behavioral genetics.
“Hang’n with the Girls” will be available on Amazon and other outlets in November.
For more information about his new book, visit ihangwiththegirls.com and also follow Brown on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/in/morris-brown-234b8b11/. Also, feel free to call his toll-free number at (800) 582-8295 to leave a message.
###
Media Relations
Morris Brown
+1 800-582-8295
email us here