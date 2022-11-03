Upper Deck Debuts New Line of Trading Cards Based on Sony Pictures Television's Hit Series The Boys

Following Successful Third Season, New Collection Features Iconic Show Moments and Fan-Favorite Characters

Upper Deck and Sony Pictures Consumer Products today announced a new line of trading cards based on the hit series The Boys, which streams on Amazon Prime. In the wake of the show's third season, fans can look forward to the release of new trading cards featuring the likes of Butcher, Homelander, Starlight and more, as well as upcoming trading card sets and tabletop games that capture favorite moments from the show. This includes the introduction of The Boys into Upper Deck's popular Vs. System® 2PCG® card game. All-new trading cards and other products will follow the release of the Vs. System 2PCG: The Boys game early next year.

"We are excited to collaborate with Sony Pictures Consumer Products on The Boys, as we now have the opportunity to bring the incredibly engaging storylines off the screen and into the hands of the fans," stated Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "The Boys is a great addition to our portfolio and we're thrilled to be a part of bringing fans of the show an all-new, incredible experience."

Vs. System 2PCG: The Boys marks the latest addition to the card game's growing list of franchises and characters, enabling fans of the game to add a new lineup to their decks. The 200-card set will use images directly from the series, letting players build their own decks and face off in head-to-head battles featuring these powerful Supes. This release will be available in local game shops and online at UpperDeckStore.com early next year.

Upper Deck's unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity and innovation continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorites. Collectors looking for signature cards and memorabilia cards of The Boys should stay tuned for releases this spring.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorites with unique and authenticated sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as digital marketplaces like ePack and Collect Forever. The company's team of collectors pride themselves on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment's most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties as a means to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

About Sony Pictures Consumer Products

Sony Pictures Consumer Products (SPCP) is the licensing and merchandising division of Sony Pictures' Motion Picture Group and Sony Pictures Television for Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, Sony Pictures International Productions, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

About The Boys

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (Supernatural), who also serves as writer and executive producer. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen (Preacher), Evan Goldberg (Preacher), and James Weaver (Preacher), Original Film's Neal H. Moritz (Prison Break) and Pavun Shetty (New Girl), as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce along with Michael Saltzman. The eight-episode Amazon Original series will be available on Prime Video in more than 200 territories around the world, and is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

