Institute of Corporate Directors, Rotman launch special edition of ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program with Indigenous focus

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Institute for Corporate Directors (ICD) and Rotman School of Management are pleased to announce a special edition of the Directors Education Program (DEP) with an Indigenous focus. An Indigenous Advisory Panel engaged in a thorough and thoughtful consultation process to provide guidance and input in creating the course materials. The DEP Special Edition with an Indigenous Focus is enhanced by including Indigenous business case studies, dialogue, conversations and opportunities for exchange with Indigenous leaders and class participants.

"We're committed to driving change through our programs to provide a constructive and optimistic approach to reconciliation as individuals, allies and board members," says Rahul Bhardwaj, President and CEO of the Institute of Corporate Directors. "Participants will acquire firsthand insights and applied learnings from Indigenous leaders and subject matter experts on how Indigenous considerations intersect with important aspects of board governance."

The DEP Special Edition with an Indigenous Focus will be delivered online with four three-day modules, from January to June 2023, and is informed by Indigenous and governance experts. The ICD and Rotman have benefited from the expertise of Indigenous Advisory Panel members Grant Christoff, LL.B, ICD.D, Jean Paul (JP) Gladu, ICD.D, and Geordie Hungerford, CFA, CAIA, MBA, LL.B in developing the program.

"The program is taught by top governance and Indigenous experts and was informed both by our experience in delivering the Directors Education Program and input from the Indigenous Advisory Panel," says Richard Powers, an associate professor at the Rotman School who is the National Academic Director of the Directors Education Program and the Governance Essentials Program. "For participants, it's a unique opportunity to deepen their understanding of Indigenous matters in Canada."

The program will provide Indigenous leaders and experienced directors the opportunity to be better informed about the criticality of Indigenous matters and the importance of having meaningful Indigenous perspectives on board agendas. Successful completion of both the DEP Special Edition with an Indigenous Focus and the ICD-led examination process will lead to the highly recognized ICD.D designation.

Applications are now open and will close on December 12, 2022. For more information, visit www.icd.ca/DEP.

About the ICD

The Institute of Corporate Directors is a not-for-profit, member-based association representing Canadian directors and boards across the for-profit, not-for-profit and Crown sectors. The ICD has more than 16,500 members and 11 Chapters across Canada and fosters the sharing of knowledge and wisdom through education, professional development programs and services, and thought leadership. ICD members across all sectors of the economy oversee well in excess of $1 trillion in market capitalization and institutions that impact the lives of virtually every Canadian. To learn more, visit www.icd.ca.

About Rotman School of Management

The Rotman School of Management is part of the University of Toronto, a global centre of research and teaching excellence at the heart of Canada's commercial capital. Rotman is a catalyst for transformative learning, insights and public engagement, bringing together diverse views and initiatives around a defining purpose: to create value for business and society. For more information, visit www.rotman.utoronto.ca.

