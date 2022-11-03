Dairy Herd Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.98 Billion by 2027, Globally, at 6.21% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increased number of dairy projects and herd population is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market of Dairy Herd Management as well as the latest technological advancements in Dairy Herd Management and processing will foster market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Dairy Herd Management Market" By Application (Milk Harvesting, Breeding, Feeding, Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management, Calf Management, Health Management, and Other Applications), By Product (Standalone and Automated. Standalone), By End User (Large-Scale Dairy Farms, Cooperative Dairy Farms, and Small-Scale Dairy Farms), and By Geography.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Dairy Herd Management Market size was valued at USD 2.54 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Dairy Herd Management Market Overview

The increased number dairy projects and herd population is the crucial aspect of the rise in the market of Dairy Herd Management as well as the latest technological advancements in Dairy Herd Management and processing will foster market growth. Due to increased number of dairy projects, herd management gains importance among dairy owners. It is important to increase productivity for the survival of dairy farms. During tough time when price of milk falls, farmers have to focus on reducing production cost with increasing productivity. These focus is identified by the market players and are taking advantage by offering Dairy Herd Management techniques in order to add value to in herd management owing to the use of different applications related to livestock and cattle management. In agriculture based economies application of automated technologies are widely adopted in the dairy industry and it plays a vital role in the growth of market upcoming years. In addition, rising government support for the dairy farms and its efficiency increment projects will boosts the rise of market. Thus aforementioned factors are expected to drive Dairy Herd Management market over the forecasted period.

There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the market growth. Ethical issues for animal safety is one of the major restraining factor of the market. Also, management of her is costlier process, as it is a labour based and required high operational cost. These factors might affect the growth of market up to a certain extent during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Delaval, GEA, Afimilk, Boumatic, Fullwood, SCR, Dairymaster, Lely, VAS, Sum-IT Computer Systems, Pearson International., Farmwizard, Farmtec, Waikato Milking Systems, Trioliet.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Dairy Herd Management Market On the basis of Application, Product, End User, and Geography.

Dairy Herd Management Market, By Applications

Milk Harvesting



Breeding



Feeding



Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management



Calf Management



Health Management



Other Applications

Dairy Herd Management Market, By Product

Standalone



On-Premise Software



Web-Based/Cloud-Based Software



Automated



Milk Management Systems



Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems



Reproductive Health Management Systems



Cattle Management Systems



Herd Health Management Systems

Dairy Herd Management Market, By End User

Large-Scale Dairy Farms



Cooperative Dairy Farms



Small-Scale Dairy Farms

Dairy Herd Management Market, by Geography

North America



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

