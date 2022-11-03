Kemp Klein Ranks in the 2023 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" List Regionally in 14 Practice Areas

Firms included in the 2023 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

TROY, Mich., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, for the 13th consecutive year, announce the U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings.

Kemp Klein has been ranked in the 2023 U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list regionally in 14 practice areas.

The 2023 edition of U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms"; includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan - based practice areas. Additionally, one "Law Firm of the Year" was named in each nationally-ranked practice area.

Ranked firms, presented in tiers, are listed on a national and/or metropolitan scale. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism and their integrity.

Kemp Klein received the following rankings in the 2023 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms":

Regional Tier 1

Troy

Corporate Law

Elder Law

Litigation - Trusts & Estates Real Estate Law

Tax Law

Trusts & Estates Law

Real Estate Law

Regional Tier 2

Troy

Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships)

Commercial Litigation

Litigation - Tax

Securities Regulation

Regional Tier 3

Troy

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

Family Law

Litigation - Labor & Employment

About Kemp Klein

About Kemp Klein: Kemp Klein is a full-service law firm dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of legal services, for both individuals and businesses, with the highest professional standards of excellence, integrity and efficiency. Spanning more than 50 years in business, its Midwest based practice has grown to serve clients locally, nationally, and internationally in areas such as estate planning, business/corporate law and litigation, probate and trust law and litigation, family law, bankruptcy and collections, employment, real estate, landlord/tenant, and tax law. For more information, please visit http://kkue.com/.

ABOUT "BEST LAW FIRMS"

The U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the ﬁeld, and review of additional information provided by law ﬁrms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a 2023 ranking, a law ﬁrm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the 13th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® list for that particular location and specialty.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Media Contact

Vito Curcuru, Kemp Klein, 248-528-1111 x630, vito.curcuru@kkue.com

