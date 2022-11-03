North American Retailer Launches Zappix Visual Self-Service Solution to Overcome Agent Capacity Shortages

A national retailer for electronics launched Zappix Visual IVR to redirect inbound callers to digital self-service functions to overcome agent capacity shortages, reduce the number of calls agents receive, and improve average waiting times.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zappix, a leading Visual and Digital Self-Service provider, has announced the launch of its Visual IVR services for a national retailer. In order to alleviate agent capacity challenges, the company is optimizing its inbound call flow by offering automated self-service.

The retailer's contact center will now be able to redirect callers for two of its highest volume call dispositions to the automated self-service solution, resulting in the reduction of calls reaching agents, as well as improved average waiting time (AWT). The service was launched within less than two weeks, and the new client was able to immediately enjoy the benefits of the Zappix solution.

"Many contact centers are experiencing capacity shortages due to recruitment and employment challenges. We are happy to provide our visual and automated self-service solution to help them overcome this situation," said Yossi Abraham, President and CEO at Zappix. "It is our mission to aid our clients by automating customer service processes and bettering their CX, while reducing costs."

The demand for digital transformation and automating business functions is increasing continuously. Zappix AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions allows for businesses to capitalize on the need for self-service solutions, while simultaneously lowering costs, and overcoming agent shortages within their contact center.

About Zappix

Zappix delivers AI-powered On-Demand Visual Self-Service Solutions: Visual IVR, On-Demand Apps, Proactive Engagement, Agent Assist, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). The cloud-based solutions improve the customer journey during contact center interactions. The open platform enables workflow automation, rapid deployments, and seamless integration to back-end systems (CRMs, ERPs, etc.), and IVRs, and provides a comprehensive Analytics Suite.

Zappix provides significant benefits and ROI: reducing costs by increasing containment rates for contact centers, improving customer experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS), creating new revenue opportunities using targeted promotional banners and automation of revenue-generating use-cases.

