The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event in Bossier

November 3, 2022

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission (LBC) reimplemented its popular saddle identification program earlier this year. The next microchipping event is planned for Thursday, November 17, from 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. It will be held at the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at the Viking Drive Substation located at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City, La.

The microchip identification program aims to identify and facilitate the return of property should it ever be stolen. Saddles are popular agricultural items for thieves to prey on because they do not have identifiable marks or serial numbers. Therefore, the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission intends to provide all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified using a microchip implant. The service is offered free to the public.

“The saddle identification program is an invaluable resource, and we’re glad to see so many people taking advantage of the service. The last event held in August chipped 25 saddles at no cost to the owner,” said the LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows the Brand Officers to confirm ownership and return the property.”

This effort to deter theft is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

“Saddles are very expensive. And because of their costs, they are a popular target for thieves because there are no serial numbers to identify them if they are stolen unless they are microchipped,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Microchipping will help us identify and return a stolen saddle to the rightful owner.”

Should there be any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962.

