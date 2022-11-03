LED Lighting Market size reached US$ 68.8 Billion in 2021 | Expected to reach US$ 121.2 Billion by 2027

A light-emitting diode (LED) light has become a powerful source of lighting in the past few years. The global LED lighting market size reached US$ 68.8 Billion in 2021.

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global LED lighting market size reached US$ 68.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 121.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during 2022-2027.

This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

A light-emitting diode (LED) light has become a powerful source of lighting in the past few years. It is a two-lead semiconductor lighting device made using a p-n junction. It has a special type of diode that enables the flow of current in the forward direction and stops the current in the reverse direction. LED lights do not contain any harmful elements, such as mercury, and provide more color variants and better brightness control than traditional lights. A well-designed LED lighting system offers various advantages over conventional lighting solutions, such as better efficiency, smaller size, longer-lasting, durability, versatility, and environment-friendly.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/led-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

LED Lighting Market Trends:

The rising demand for highly energy-efficient lighting systems with low maintenance costs represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. LED lights offer an enhanced average life span and cost-effectiveness, which, in turn, is inflating overall product sales across the globe. Moreover, the stringent regulatory policies regarding energy consumption are acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, governments of various nations are offering rebates and incentives for the replacement of conventional lamps with LED products. Apart from this, the rapidly expanding automotive industry and declining prices of LED products are creating a positive outlook for the market..

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of few manufacturers who are competing against one another in terms of prices and quality. Some of these players include:

Nichia (TYO: 5658)

Osram

Samsung Electronics (KRX: 005930)

Everlight Electronics (TPE: 2393)

LG Innotek (KRX: 011070)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on application.

Breakup by Application:

Retrofit

Retail

Hospitality

Outdoor

Offices

Architectural

Homes

Industry

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=540&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Egypt LED Lighting Market: https://bit.ly/3sRtiF0

Architectural Lighting Market: https://bit.ly/3sVVc2C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: LED Lighting Market size reached US$ 68.8 Billion in 2021 | Expected to reach US$ 121.2 Billion by 2027