Helpdesk Automation Market Growth, Leading Companies Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Strategic Business Report 2022-2027

The global helpdesk automation market is driven by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across numerous industry verticals.

Helpdesk automation is computerized ticket management and customer support solution that helps in resolving queries and issues of internal staff and customers. It usually automates tasks that are either menial or mundane and are meant to be performed repeatedly on a regular basis. Also, it resolves complex technical issues that customers may face regarding a particular service or product. Additionally, it is considered a crucial component of customer engagement centers (CECs) as it enables smart ticket assignment, streamlines organizational workflow, automates follow-ups, and declines repetitive interactions and tasks of service agents. As a result, it replaces executive support, reducing the costs incurred, offering transparency, improving productivity, and enhancing consumer experience. The global helpdesk automation market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during 2022-2027.

Industry Demand:

The growing demand for business process optimization majorly drives the global market. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced solutions to support business-critical processes for internal and external users. Since advanced helpdesk automation applications and tools are constantly assisting organizations in streamlining operations and enhancing the efficiency of service delivery, this is further supporting the demand on the global level. Coupled with this, the rising utilization of helpdesk automation for tracking the generated tickets, staff assignments, and customer feedback through dedicated dashboards and notifications is impacting the market growth favorably. The market is further driven by the growing need to manage and monitor day-to-day operations and quickly resolve problems when they occur across the corporate sector.

Industry Trends:

Apart from this, the widespread integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) with helpdesk automation systems as they enable smooth delivery of interactions as per the customers' requirements and facilitate predictive analytics for incident management, workflow improvement, and demand planning is positively influencing the market growth. Also, it provides support in queries associated with shipping fees, products, and return policies while helping with completing the purchase on online portals, thereby catalyzing the growth of the market. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid urbanization, continual improvements in the information technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players.

Key Players Included in Global Helpdesk Automation Industry Report:

Atlassian Pty Ltd.

AXIOS SYSTEMS PLC

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Ivanti, Inc.

HappyFox Inc

Resolve Systems

LLC ServiceNow, Inc.

Sunrise Software Limited

SunView Software

Vision Helpdesk



Key Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:

Incident Management Systems

Knowledge-Based Systems

Self-service Reset Password

Others



Breakup by Deployment:



Breakup by Organization Type:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises



Breakup by Vertical:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Government

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



