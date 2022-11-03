Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027

The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.

The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled "Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Sterile medical packaging help protect drugs and medical devices from getting contaminated, among other pharmaceutical products. These packaging products are tear-resistant, durable, breathable, and have a superior microbial barrier, making the packaging sterile and safe. In this, the contents to be packed and the package are separately sterilized and later combined with maintaining the sterilized atmosphere to produce shelf-stable products. It is widely called aseptic processing or aseptic packaging. The packaging process consists of three main stages, namely, thermal sterilization, sterilization of the packaging material, and maintaining the sterilized conditions while packaging. It is extensively used for materials, such as paper, plastic, metal cans, metal drums and large flexible pouches.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed a significant impact on the market growth. Healthcare systems globally were being put under unprecedented strain by the devastating effects of COVID-19. Hospital sterilization centers experienced increased pressure to ensure the safety of both patients and frontline healthcare workers. The pandemic also opened numerous opportunities for innovation. Besides, commonly used drugs, such as Hydroxychloroquine, have witnessed a significant surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. The rising demand for these drugs has presented lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for sterile packaging systems in the healthcare industry. In line with this, the growing pharmaceutical industry and the expanding consumer healthcare spending are positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns are motivating manufacturers to develop cost-effective packaging products that require fewer resources and provide better protection. Moreover, consumers, manufacturers, and the government's attempts to increase infection control and favorable healthcare policies are creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, escalating demand for innovative product packaging solutions among biologics manufacturers is catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide has become a significant concern among the global population. This, in turn, is positively driving the need for medical drugs and devices, thereby creating a favorable environment for sterile medical packaging.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

3M Company

Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

BillerudKorsnäs AB

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Janco Inc.

Nelipak Corporation

Orchid Orthopedic Solutions LLC

Placon Corporation

Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

SteriPack Group Ltd

Technipaq Inc.

Wihuri International Oy

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, material, sterilization method and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Thermoform

Trays

Bottles

Closures

Inhalers

Vials

Ampules

Wraps

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Paperboard

Paper

Breakup by Sterilization Method:

Chemical Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Pressure/Temperature Sterilization

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027