Dayco announces a new belt manufacturing facility in Mexico

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayco, a leading engine product and drive systems manufacturer for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial market segments, has announced a major investment in a new manufacturing facility in San Luis Potosi in Mexico, to produce its globally recognized original equipment quality drive belts.

"This is an exciting strategic investment that allows us to expand Dayco's presence in North America and subsequently, the company's overall global footprint," said John Kinnick, President Global Belt Division. "As a result, we will be even better placed to serve our valued customers and provide them with quality products at the right value."

This new state-of-the-art, and high-tech belt production facility will be in Parque Tres Nations, a large and well-known industrial park, popular with prominent businesses, and its construction is due to be completed by Q1-2024.

From the first belt launched in 1905 till today, Dayco stands strong as the first choice of original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers with its market-recognized robust and reliable range of accessory and drive belts.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles.  Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need.  We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 3,600 associates. For more information about Dayco, visit the Company's website at www.dayco.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dayco-announces-a-new-belt-manufacturing-facility-in-mexico-301667797.html

SOURCE Dayco

