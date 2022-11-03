Auto Insurance Market

Commercial Auto Insurance Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Auto Insurance Market Outlook – 2030

The global commercial auto insurance market size was valued at $128.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $307.10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

With an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, government-mandated shutdowns followed suit, the widespread turn to remote work meant that vehicles were left parked for potentially weeks, and public transport declined sharply, which affected the market growth. However, there is a growth of the e-commerce market & logistics business in developed as well as developing countries are expected to boost the growth of commercial auto insurance in the upcoming years.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global commercial auto insurance market share along with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global commercial auto insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the commercial auto insurance market.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the commercial auto insurance market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global commercial auto insurance market forecast from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Commercial Auto Insurance Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Distribution Channel

Brokers & Agents

Direct Response

Banks

Others

By Coverage Type

Third Party Liability Coverage

Collision/Comprehensive/Optional Coverage

By Vehicle Type

Light Goods Vehicle

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

Heavy Goods Vehicle

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, INdia, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Allianz, American International Group Inc., Aon plc, Aviva, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, Willis Towers Watson, Zurich

