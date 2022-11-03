BNNano and Innosek Announce Strategic Partnership for Additive Manufacturing Materials
BNNano and Innosek announce a strategic partnership to fast-track nano-enhanced engineering materials into additive manufacturing
BNNano’s vision is to bring our NanoBarb technology to industry as simply and efficiently as possible. ”BURLINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BNNano of Burlington, NC and Innosek of Buffalo, NY, today announced a strategic partnership. BNNano a world leading producer for the patented Boron Nitride NanoBarb™, a novel form of a Boron Nitride Nanotube. BNNano’s current product line includes powders, aluminum master alloys, and high-performance additive manufacturing filaments (polycarbonate, nylon, PEEK, PEKK and ULTEM).
Innosek, through advanced additive manufacturing, enables engineering companies as well as electronics manufacturers to design and produce high quality products in large volumes. Innosek’s services include additive manufacturing design, production and prototyping and they possess an extensive materials library.
Jason Taylor, CTO and co-founder of BNNano noted, “this partnership with Innosek validates the benefits of the Boron Nitride NanoBarb™ as an innovative new nanotechnology, particularly for industrial grade additive manufacturing. Innosek’s testing demonstrated an extremely strong and tough polycarbonate reinforced by the NanoBarb™.”
John Carbaugh ME & Business Development Lead for Innosek stated, “the Innosek team is excited to partner with BNNano to support the expansion of our additive materials catalog and growth into new industries and applications. By pairing BNNano's high performance Nanobarb PC/PBT with Innosek's efficient and effective additive manufacturing platform, our customers will benefit from production parts with increased functionality, quality, and mechanical properties.”
Steve Wilcenski, CEO and Co-Founder of BNNano explains that “Our partnership with Innosek is an important facet of our strategic plan to fast-track nano-enhanced materials into additive manufacturing. BNNano’s vision is to bring our NanoBarb technology to industry as simply and efficiently as possible. The performance and cost of our NanoBarb materials is now at a level that can bring this nanotechnology to the mainstream.”
About BNNano, Inc.
BNNano is an advanced manufacturing company located in Burlington, NC, that pioneered the patented NanoBarb™, a unique and enhanced Boron Nitride Nanotube. When NanoBarbs™ are added to other materials, they improve their natural properties, making them extraordinary. But what does that mean? It means that aluminum may become as strong as steel or titanium, that copper can provide advanced thermal management solutions, that heat sinks can be made from plastics, polyester can behave like Kevlar, and our materials can provide new capabilities in water purification, fire prevention and enable hypersonic travel to name a few.
BNNano is currently the only company in the world with a commercially viable manufacturing process for enhanced Boron Nitride Nanotubes.
At BNNano, we believe small things change the world, and we are leveraging innovations in cutting-edge materials science to transform, revitalize, and revolutionize industrial commodities.
