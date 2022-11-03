Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 287,510 in the last 365 days.

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Cheryl Lang

Maine DOE team member Cheryl Lang is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Cheryl in the question and answer below.

What is your role or roles with the Maine DOE?

I am the ESEA Federal Programs Director.

What do you like best about your job?

Working as a collaborative team to support educators in the field of public education in their efforts to provide an equitable learning environment for all students.

How or why did you decide on this career?

When my own children were in the early grades of school, I worked in an organization that supported Junior Achievement. I volunteered in schools as both a parent and a business woman, and the more I volunteered, the more I fell in love with it. I then left the business world and went back to school to get another degree…this one in elementary education. From there, I was privileged enough to have the financial backing of the school districts I worked for to support continuing education for myself as a life-long learner and earned my doctorate in educational leadership.

What do you like to do outside of work?

Hanging out with family (grandchildren in particular) and friends, kayaking, bicycling, taking my dog for long walks, antiquing, and traveling.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Cheryl Lang

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.