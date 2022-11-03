Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Cheryl Lang

Maine DOE team member Cheryl Lang is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Cheryl in the question and answer below.

What is your role or roles with the Maine DOE?

I am the ESEA Federal Programs Director.

What do you like best about your job?

Working as a collaborative team to support educators in the field of public education in their efforts to provide an equitable learning environment for all students.

How or why did you decide on this career?

When my own children were in the early grades of school, I worked in an organization that supported Junior Achievement. I volunteered in schools as both a parent and a business woman, and the more I volunteered, the more I fell in love with it. I then left the business world and went back to school to get another degree…this one in elementary education. From there, I was privileged enough to have the financial backing of the school districts I worked for to support continuing education for myself as a life-long learner and earned my doctorate in educational leadership.

What do you like to do outside of work?

Hanging out with family (grandchildren in particular) and friends, kayaking, bicycling, taking my dog for long walks, antiquing, and traveling.