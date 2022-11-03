Lecture Capture Systems Market Size to Reach $43.61 Bn, Globally, by 2028 Driven by Adoption of E-learning Across Institutions - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global lecture capture system market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.50 billion in 2021 to US$ 43.61 billion by 2028, with an estimated CAGR of 31.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Global Lecture Capture Systems Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 6.50 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 43.61 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 31.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 150 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Component (Hardware, Software); Service Type Deployment Model End-User and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development







With e-learning, educational content is delivered to learners through computers, laptops, tablets, or smartphones. It has changed the face of education as learners understand better through the information presented using animation, podcasts, and videos that create a multimodal and realistic learning environment. Further, instead of receiving a passive experience, learners can quickly and easily opt for what they need to learn. In addition, e-learning platforms often allow learners to make their own decisions regarding the next courses they want to opt for.

The increase in the adoption of e-learning has created the demand for lecture capture system market. Integrating lecture capture systems across learning portals enables content management and file sharing among staff and students. These software solutions are also offered with student progress tracking, student feedback and grading, and assessment creation and management tools. The rise in demand for products facilitating an efficient e-learning experience for staff and students is fueling the lecture capture system market growth.





Global Lecture Capture Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Crestron Electronics, Inc.; Echo360, Inc.; Epiphan Systems Inc.; Kaltura, Inc.; McGraw-Hill Education; Panopto; Qumu Corporation; TechSmith Corporation; UbiCast; and YuJa Inc. are among the key lecture capture system market players profiled during the study. Several other major companies were studied and analyzed during this research study to get a holistic view of the lecture capture system market and its ecosystem.

The presence of several key market players, such as Panopto; Echo360, Inc.; Kaltura; YuJa; and MediaSite Platform, is fueling the lecture capture system market growth in North America and Europe. Also, the lecture capture system market is growing, with the increasing advancements in education systems and increased spending in the education sector. Moreover, with the growing trend of enhancing the general performance of students, streamlining students’ tasks, improving communication, and managing timetables, the education sector is witnessing a transition in adopting advanced automatic systems. Thus, the high adoption of automated solution by the education sector, contributing to the growth of lecture capture system market.





In the lecture capture system market, cloud-based deployment segment is expected to register a highest growth rate during the forecast period. The technology sector has been increasingly witnessing a significant rise in cloud-based platforms in recent times. The cloud-based platform simplifies the deployment time and significantly reduces the cost of deployment. This cost reduction benefit has attracted a significant percentage of customers from several educational institutions and corporate organizations. In addition, the internet infrastructure has matured in developed countries, and it is flourishing in several developing countries. This allows end users in developed and developing countries to access cloud-based lecture capture systems, contributing to the growth of lecture capture system market.

The APAC lecture capture system market is growing due to the rising number of educational institutes, schools, universities, and business schools. Further, the rapid developments in the technology sector, significant initiatives by the government of several economies on enhancing their education system, digitalization of economies, and rise in disposable income of the middle-income class are among the factors propelling the growth of the lecture capture system market in the region.





