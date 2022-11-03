Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market to Garner $168.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The growing trend of recreational activities and adventure sports, the rise in demand for electric machinery in construction sector, and the increase in sales of electric vehicles drive the growth of the global off-highway electric vehicle market. The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global off-highway electric vehicle market generated $15.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $168.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download FREE Report Sample (339 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9135

Off-Highway EV Industry Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $168.7 Billion CAGR 26.7% No. of Pages in Report 339 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Energy Storage Capacity, Battery Type, Application, and Region Drivers The growing trend of recreational activities and adventure sports Rise in demand for electric machinery in the construction sector Increase in sales of electric vehicles Opportunities Technology development in off-highway electric vehicles Expansion of dealer network for effective product reach Restraints High maintenance cost of off-highway electric vehicles and ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area

Covid-19 Scenario:

Many manufacturing facilities of off-highway electric vehicles were shut down during the pandemic due to ban on transportation, workforce unavailability, and shortage of raw materials. 2020 was a negative performing year for the market, owing to negative demand and supply. Market participants took certain approaches to manage operations and overcome the financial downturn by slashing budgets, extending equipment lifecycles, reducing staff sizes, and cutting salaries in short term.

The demand from end users reduced significantly due to low consumer confidence and high vehicle prices.

To cope up with consumer sentiments, demand patterns and government regulations, industry players reduced their overall production activities.

The report offers a detailed a segmentation of the global off-highway electric vehicle market based on vehicle type, energy storage capacity, battery type, application, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.



Based on vehicle type, the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to over three-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9135

Based on energy storage capacity, the 50–200 kWh segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the >200 kWh segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.5% during the forecast period.

Based on battery type, the Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) segment was the largest in 2021, grabbing nearly 90% of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also includes the lead-acid segment.

Based on application, the construction segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the agriculture and mining segments.

Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific accounted for more than two-fifths of the global off-highway electric vehicle market in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the off-highway electric vehicle market in Europe is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the North America and LAMEA regions.

Leading players of the global off-highway electric vehicle market analyzed in the research include Deere & Company, Epiroc AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., JCB Co., Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., The Volvo Group, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Cargotec Oyj, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Narrow Aisle, Inc., Sandvik AB, SANY Group, and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players Strategies - https://bit.ly/3FGoeuF

The report analyzes these key players of the global off-highway electric vehicle market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on EV Industry:

Off-Road High Performance Vehicle Market 2022-2030

Off-Road Vehicle Market Research Report 2022-2030

Off-Road Motorcycle Market Research Report 2022-2030

ATV and UTV Market Research Report 2022-2030

Self-Driving Electric Vehicle Market Research Report 2022-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: