Angiography Devices Market Predicted to Reach USD 15.9 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

The rise in incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, stroke, and coronary block artery, to boost the expansion of the global angiography devices market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global market, owing to postponement of surgeries in cardiac patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global angiography devices market generated $8.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2854

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $8.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $15.9 billion CAGR 6% No. of Pages in Report 310 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, and Region. Drivers Surge in geriatric population Rise in occurrence of cardiovascular disorders such as heart attacks and atherosclerosis disease. Unhealthy lifestyle, high intake of alcohol, stressful and hectic lifestyle, and rise in use of steroids & supplements cause heart attacks. Restraints Lack of skilled professional, poor reimbursement policies, and high cost of angiography devices Opportunities Increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 had a negative impact on the growth of the global angiography devices market, owing to the postponement of surgeries in cardiac patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, non-essential surgeries took a potential backlog due to rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients, thereby severely impeding the growth of the global market.





The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global angiography devices market based on product, technology, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on product, the angiography systems segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the angiography accessories segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the X-ray angiography segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the diagnostic segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2854

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global angiography devices market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global angiography devices market report include Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Gmbh, and Shimadzu Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global angiography devices market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Radiodermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Thyroid Ablation Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Women Health and Beauty Supplements Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Wearable Injectors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Computed Tomography (CT) Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Empty Capsules Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.