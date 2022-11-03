Particulate Matter Monitoring Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2022-2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Particulate Matter Monitoring Market Report is a comprehensive report on the Particulate Matter Monitoring market, offering key insights on business strategies, current trends, and presenting qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market. This report offers in-depth research insights on key and significant aspects of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market, providing an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, restraints, growth prospects, threats, and risks. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and regional scope of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market. Additionally, the report will be updated in line with changes in market dynamics and economic scenarios due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the overall market and provides an in-depth assessment of the current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.

The global particulate matter monitoring market size was USD 1.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for sustainable air quality monitoring solutions is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Air quality plays a pivotal role in maintaining the healthy lifestyle of people in various economies. For instance, Delhi, which is the capital city of India experiences smog every year from October to December. This is mainly attributed to factors such as vehicular emissions, construction activities, and others. In addition, power plants emitting fugitives and harmful particulate matter pollutants within and around Delhi significantly contribute to the air pollution in this city. As a result, the government implemented emission control standards to check and control air pollution.

This also provides lucrative opportunities for major companies in the market. Particulate matter monitoring solutions are extremely helpful in setting up the baseline for air quality monitoring. Market companies are also investing in improving product services. This is another key factor driving the market revenue growth. Particulate matter monitoring solutions need to be maintained, calibrated, and checked from interval to interval to maintain precise accuracy and reduce equipment downtime. Also, this ensures an increase in the density of hyperlocal air quality.

The increase in health disorders such as respiratory infections, heart disease, and lung cancer is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Air pollution can have a serious impact on people's health. PM2.5 particles are strongly linked to excessive premature mortality. These particles are small enough to get deep into the lung passageways.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 22 June 2022, Siemens Mobility Limited partnered with air quality experts EarthSense to provide the Zephyr air quality measurement system for traffic management applications. The Zephyr air quality sensor can measure and monitor end-to-end air quality in real time by fully integrating it with the traffic signal controller and traffic management system. Implementing plans based on accurate pollution data and current air quality levels will enable authorities to make significant and timely interventions with Siemens Mobility's Stratos traffic management system.

The outdoor monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing air pollution in various economies is a key factor driving the segment’s revenue growth. Air pollution is a major cause that affects human health including heart attacks, asthma attacks, bronchitis, and others. In addition, air pollution can impair visibility and damage crops and the surface of treasured buildings and monuments.

The light scattering segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The increasing application of sensing technology in particulate matter monitoring systems is a major factor driving the segment’s revenue growth. In addition, significant investments in research & development activities are another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the segment.

The PM2.5 segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing lung disorders in various economies is a major factor driving the segment’s revenue growth. In addition, rising demand for passenger vehicles in emerging economies is another key factor contributing to the segment’s revenue growth. PM2.5 particles are of size less than 2.5-micron meter. As a result, they can easily penetrate the human body and affect the lungs, eyes, and others adversely.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Particulate Matter Monitoring market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years.

Companies profiled in the global Particulate Matter Monitoring market:

AMETEK.Inc., Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Sick Ag, Aeroqual Limited, Spectris, Teledyne Technologies Inc, and Opsis AB

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Particulate Matter Monitoring market.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Indoor Monitoring

Outdoor Monitoring

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Light Scattering

Beta-Attenuation

Gravimetric

Opacity

Particle Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

PM1

5

PM4

PM10

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Particulate Matter Monitoring industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Particulate Matter Monitoring?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

