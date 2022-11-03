PennDOT Outlines Winter Preparation for Department, Encourages Public to Prepare

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a media event today outlining District 11's plans for winter maintenance services, encouraging motorists to make vehicle maintenance preparations, and highlighting career opportunities ahead of the first accumulating snow fall.

District 11, comprised of Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties, has been planning winter operations since the middle of summer. With the winter season quickly approaching, department forces are ready to keep the roads passable for motorists this winter.

Motorists are encouraged to use major roadways once the snow is falling, as PennDOT's primary focus is on interstates and expressways. Under ideal conditions, these major roadways will see a plow route completed in approximately two hours. Other major routes or less-traveled roads may see a plow every three hours, while it can take several hours to complete a route on the lowest volume roadways.

The motoring public can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by using the 511PA free smartphone app, by calling 5-1-1, or by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Drivers can do their part by making sure they practice safe behavior, including by preparing their vehicles for winter. Fluid levels, lights, defrosters and windshield wiper blades should be checked prior to winter weather. Throughout the season, tires should also be checked often for the correct level of air pressure and adequate tire-tread depth to safely perform on ice and snow.

If motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads, they should slow down, increase their following distance, and avoid distractions. Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary statewide data shows that there were 266 crashes resulting in two fatalities and 116 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

Once vehicles are travel-ready, drivers should be prepared for winter or vehicle emergencies. Keep an emergency kit, which should include items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, cell phone charger and a small snow shovel. The kits should be tailored to the specific needs of the individuals in the vehicle, with items such as baby supplies, extra medication, pet supplies or even children's games.

Many do not realize it is the law to properly clear their vehicles from snow and ice before getting on the road, especially from the roof, trunk and hood. Individuals can be cited for not clearing their vehicle if snow or ice is dislodged and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious injury.

PennDOT also reminds motorists when encountering a plow truck on the road, give it plenty of space behind and on the sides. Additionally, never try to pass a plow truck on the road, as it becomes a dangerous situation for everyone involved.

PennDOT, including District 11, is actively seeking nearly 700 temporary equipment operators statewide for the winter season to supplement the department's full-time staff. Details on minimum requirements, such as possession of a CDL, as well as application information , are available at www.employment.pa.gov. Through the same website, job seekers can apply for over 100 other non-operator winter positions such as diesel and construction equipment mechanics, welders, clerks and more.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/winter. The site also has a complete winter guide with detailed information about winter services in each of PennDOT's 11 engineering districts.

PennDOT's media center offers social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

For more PennDOT information on winter safety, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/safety.

For regional updates, follow PennDOT on Twitter and join the Greater Pittsburgh Area PennDOT Facebook group.



MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

