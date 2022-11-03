$39,937.90 Million Growth for Over The Counter (OTC) Test Market Size to Hit 11.7% CAGR by 2030

Counter (OTC) Test Market Research, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over-the-counter (OTC) products are available to consumers and do not require a prescription for sale. They can be used outside medical settings, such as homes, schools, offices and communities. Commercial trial products are clearly labeled with appropriate instructions so that the customer can understand their use, without the help of a doctor. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the safety margin of marketed medicinal devices and experimental products is that the benefits of having the product on the market outweigh the risks.

The key players operating in the global over-the-counter test market include 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐝𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐀𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁. 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆, 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐩 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡, 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩, 𝐄𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐅. 𝐇𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧-𝐋𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐆, 𝐋𝐢𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐏 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡, 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜, 𝐏𝐇𝐂 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

It is expected that the outbreak of COVID-19 will have a positive impact on the growth of the testing market in the global market. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems around the world and necessitated the development of commercialized high-quality home testing products. The increase in the spread of the COVID-19 disease has led to a demand for commercial COVID-19 testing kits.

The growth of the global testing market is driven by the increase in chronic diseases and infectious diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, respiratory diseases; increased demand for over-the-counter diagnostic tests at the point of care; increased funding from the private and public sector for the development of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and advances in technology for consumer testing products. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, it was reported that approximately 1.7 million infections and 99,000 related deaths occur annually in US hospitals.

In addition, it is expected that the increased demand for monitoring tests will drive the growth of the over-the-counter (OTC) testing market. For example, in April 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) tests for COVID-19. A combination of POC and over-the-counter testing products such as the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag self-test, Quidel Quicdel QuickVue at home over-the-counter COVID-19, and the BD veritor system are used. detect and screen for respiratory diseases in schools, workplaces and communities. In addition, the increase in the geriatric population is driving the growth of the OTC market, as the elderly are more prone to chronic diseases and infections. According to the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA), in 2020, it was reported that about 300,000 people aged 50 and over suffer from colds every year.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

By Product Type

Glucose Monitoring Test

Blood Glucose Meters

Testing Strips

Lancets

Pregnancy & Fertility Test

Pregnancy Test

Fertility Test

Coagulation Monitoring Test

Urinalysis Test

Cholesterol Test

Other Test

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Lateral Flow Assays

Immunoassays

Dipsticks

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online pharmacy

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Q1. What is the total market value of Over the Counter Test market report ?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of Over the Counter Test market in 2021?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Over the Counter Test market report?

Q5. Does the Over the Counter Test company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Over the Counter Test market?

Q7. What are the market values / growth % of emerging countries?

Q8. What are the key trends in the Over the Counter Test market report?

