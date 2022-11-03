Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Updated CPI-818 (ITK Inhibitor) Data at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

Company to host conference call and webcast on December 12, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present new data from its Phase 1/1b trial of CPI-818, the Company’s ITK inhibitor, at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, which is taking place in-person and virtually from December 10-13, 2022.

“We continue to be excited about the potential of CPI-818, which we believe is the only ITK inhibitor in clinical development and has diverse opportunities across oncology, autoimmunity and allergic diseases,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “We look forward to presenting new data from our Phase 1/1b trial, which is being conducted in partnership with Angel Pharmaceuticals in China, at the ASH meeting. We anticipate the data will provide an update on safety and the activity of the optimal dose of CPI-818 in T cell lymphoma patients. It is also expected to include further analysis of CPI-818’s ability to modulate immune function of T cells, which is an important indicator of its potential in autoimmunity and allergic disease.”

Details regarding the poster presentation, which will be available in the poster hall and via the virtual event platform, are as follows:

Date and Time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00 PM ET

Title: ITK Inhibitor Induces Dose-Dependent Th1 Skewing in Normal T Cells and Is Active in Refractory T Cell Lymphomas

Abstract #: 3993

Presenter: Dr. Yuquin Song, Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute, Beijing, China

R&D Conference Call and Webcast on December 12, 2022

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 pm ET to provide an overview of the CPI-818 data that will be presented at the ASH meeting, along with providing an update on the Company’s development programs. A webcast of the event will be available on the Corvus website at www.corvuspharma.com.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus’ lead product candidate is CPI-818, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. The Company’s second clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor that is in an open-label Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. Its third clinical program, mupadolimab (CPI-006), is a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

About CPI-818

CPI-818 is an investigational small molecule drug given orally that has selectively inhibited ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T-cell kinase) in preclinical studies. It was designed to block malignant T-cell growth and to modulate immune responses. ITK, an enzyme, is expressed predominantly in T-cells and plays a role in T-cell and natural killer (NK) cell lymphomas and leukemias, as well as in normal immune function. Recent clinical data in T cell lymphomas suggests that CPI-818 has the potential to control differentiation of T helper cells and enhance immune responses to tumors. Interference with ITK signaling also can modulate immune responses to various antigens. Optimal doses of CPI-818 have been shown to affect T cell differentiation and induce the generation of Th1 helper cells while blocking the development of Th2 cells and production of Th2 related cytokines. Th1 T cells are required for immunity to tumors, viral infections and other infectious diseases. Th2 helper T cells are involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and allergic diseases. The immunologic effects of CPI-818 lead to what is known as Th1 skewing and is made possible by the high selectivity of the drug for ITK. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T-cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with T-cell lymphomas and leukemias and in patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases. The Company is conducting a Phase 1/1b trial in patients with refractory T-cell lymphomas that was designed to select the optimal dose of CPI-818 and evaluate its safety, PK, target occupancy, immunologic effects, biomarkers and efficacy. Interim data from the Phase 1/1b clinical trial of CPI-818 for T cell lymphoma demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies, and identified a dose that maximally affects T helper cell differentiation.

About Angel Pharmaceuticals

Angel Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of precisely targeted investigational medicines for cancer, autoimmune, infectious and other serious diseases in China. Angel Pharmaceuticals was launched through a collaboration with U.S.-based Corvus Pharmaceuticals and investments from investors in China. Angel Pharmaceuticals licensed the rights to develop and commercialize Corvus’ three clinical-stage candidates – CPI-818, ciforadenant and mupadolimab – in greater China and obtained global rights to Corvus’ BTK inhibitor preclinical programs. Under the collaboration, Corvus currently has a 49.7% equity stake in Angel Pharmaceuticals excluding 7% of Angel’s equity reserved for issuance under the Angel ESOP, and Corvus has designated three individuals on Angel’s five-person Board of Directors. For more information, visit www.angelpharma.com.



INVESTOR CONTACT:

Leiv Lea

Chief Financial Officer

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

+1-650-900-4522

llea@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sheryl Seapy

Real Chemistry

+1-949-903-4750

sseapy@realchemistry.com