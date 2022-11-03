Students Leading Innovative Hunger-Fighting Solutions Can Apply for $12,500 from the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation

/EIN News/ -- Gaithersburg, Md., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation is seeking youth ages 5 to 25 to apply for the 2023 Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholarships by December 5, 2022. The scholarship program rewards students who help end hunger in their communities. Students from kindergarten through graduate school are eligible to apply for a $7,500 scholarship and receive a $5,000 grant for the hunger-related charity of their choice. Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited education institution (kindergarten through graduate school) in the U.S. and demonstrate an enduring commitment to ending hunger in their community.

National Stephen J. Brady Scholarship winners are recognized at the Foundation’s annual fundraising event, the Sodexo Charity Classic Presented by PepsiCo, which will take place on June 27-29, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Winning scholars will attend this all-expenses-paid trip, where they will have opportunities to network with leaders from national food and beverage companies, Sodexo, and other youth scholars to further their anti-hunger work in the United States. Visit https://aim.applyISTS.net/StopHungerScholars to apply before the deadline on December 5, 2022.

“The new generations are leading the path towards a more sustainable society empowering students to engage with responsible thinking and practices,” explained Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Chair and Associate General Counsel, Corporate Affairs, Joan Rector McGlockton. “We strive to encourage youth-led initiatives providing innovative solutions to help fight childhood hunger because we believe they are the generation to end childhood hunger.”

Up to five national scholarship recipients will be selected based on their ongoing work to end hunger. Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation has a 15-year legacy of investing in young leaders and innovative ideas and has supported students with over $1M in grants and scholarships to date.

“I am always impressed by the quality and volume of applications we receive each year,” said Executive Director, Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, Roxanne Moore “Helping and supporting Stop Hunger Scholars bring the Stop Hunger Foundation closer to its objective of working toward ending hunger in the U.S.”

Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works to ensure that every child in the United States, especially those most at risk, grows up with dependable access to enough nutritious food to enable them to lead a healthy, productive life. Learn more about Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation via Linktree.

The application deadline is December 5, 2022, and students can apply by visiting https://aim.applyISTS.net/StopHungerScholars.

About Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation

The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works with and through partners to help end childhood hunger in the United States because no child should be hungry today or risk being hungry again tomorrow. Sodexo, Inc., which funds all administrative costs, and the nonprofit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, mobilize experts, innovators, volunteers and donors to feed children; to advocate for policies to end childhood hunger; and to implement innovative potential solutions, particularly those designed by youth. Since 1996, the Foundation has leveraged over $40 million in grant dollars to help end childhood hunger.

