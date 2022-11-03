Harvest Hills USA Launches New Sustainable Doggy Bag Made From Corn Biodegradable-Certified Compostable

This company was founded to solve the problem of having too many plastic bags end up in landfills. Harvest Hills USA solves that problem by offering bags made from corn starch - no microplastics. The bags are just as strong as plastic bags but are much better for the environment.

/EIN News/ -- POWDER SPRINGS, Ga., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This nation's landfills are inundated with plastic bags. Until an alternative is used instead of running for the plastic bag, things won't change. Harvest Hills USA is set to launch an alternative to the archaic plastic bags still in use.

They have developed a doggy waste bag that is bio-degradable and sustainable, made from corn, no microplastics are used. It takes about 118 days for these bags to break down in a landfill. For composting, it generally takes 3-6 months. The compost certifications are ASTM D6400 and EN 13432. Plus, it has the OK Compost Home certification and also for commercial and municipal compost. The bags degrade into water and CO2.

During a recent interview, a company spokesperson, Stuart Briscar (Owner and Founder) made these comments: "We believe in doing better for the environment. That's why we created Harvest Hills USA. We want to offer people an alternative to plastic waste bags that may harm our environment, but are still thick and strong like traditional bags."

He went on to say, "Our products are made from a unique blend of corn and other biodegradable materials, so they're not only better for the environment but also more durable than other options. And because they're compostable and made from renewable resources, they'll break down completely after use - no landfill waste. No more plastic bags clogging up landfills or littering our oceans, lakes, rivers, and streets."

The company reports that they will be offering a subscription service as well and at a discount, that way the customer will get more bags just in time. These bags are made from all-natural fibers, so users can feel good about using them around the home and in the yard. They're perfect for when taking the dog for a walk or want to clean up after the cat. They also work great for baby diapers.

Features & Benefits:

Certified Compostable

Biodegradable

Made from corn -- no microplastics

Thick and strong bags

Leak Proof

Unscented

Easy to open

15 bags per roll / 8 rolls per box / 120 bags total

Bag Size: 9in x 13in (23cm x 33cm)

For complete information, visit: https://harvesthillsusa.com

Contact Information:

Stuart Briscar

Media Relations

hello@harvesthillsusa.com

770-233-7573



Related Images











Image 1: Harvest Hills Biodegradable Pet Poop Bag





Harvest Hills Biodegradable Pet Poop Bag









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment