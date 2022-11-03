Protein Snacks Market Business Opportunities, Future Industry Trends, Revenue, Challenges, Top Players And Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising preference for healthy snacking among customers is driving global protein snacks market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.83 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends – Rising focus on designing and developing innovative protein snacks packaging” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report, titled ‘Global Protein Snacks Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Protein Snacks market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Protein Snacks market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Protein Snacks industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Protein Snacks industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global protein snacks market size is expected to reach USD 8.93 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 10.1% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The market revenue growth can be attributed to the fact that there is a rising preference for healthy snacking among customers. As protein snacks offer important benefits including contentment and energy hence, high-protein savory snacks are fulfilling the demand from consumers for healthy protein in savory forms. People spent more time at home during the shutdown which increased their consumption of savory snacks that were in high demand in 2020. Nuts, seeds, and trail mixes are a few goods that cater to customers demand for savory snacks with protein. For instance, fortified additions, such as Glanbia's CrunchieTM MilkProteinBites, can increase the protein content of trail mixes while adding a crunchy texture. Meat bars, such as those made popular in the U.S. by Epic and Krave, are similarly positioned to fill this demand. These single-serve, on-the-go snacks offer a filling, flavorful substitute for common protein bars. All these factors are driving demand for savory protein snacks and hence, driving market revenue growth.venue growth.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Protein Snacks market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Protein Snacks market:

Del Monte Foods, Inc, B&G Foods, Inc., PepsiCo, Hormel Foods Corporation, Unilever, Kellogg Co., Nestlé, Danone, Monsoon Harvest, Tyson Foods, Inc., and Clif Bar & Company

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 02 June 2021, RXBAR, which is a subsidiary of Kellogg launched its first-ever plant-based offering. RXBAR Plant has 10 grams of protein and replaces the brand’s signature egg white protein with pea and almond protein. Flavors include peanut butter and chocolate

Protein flakes segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Revenue growth of the segment can be attributed to the presence of essential nutrients that aids in repairing and enhancing the performance of the body. As there is a rising number of sportspersons across various sports, protein flakes are also gaining popularity and hence driving revenue growth of the segment. Furthermore, protein flakes contain flakes of various kinds of cereal that finds application in extreme sports such as marathon, relay, and others thereby driving revenue growth of the segment.

The E-commerce segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Manufacturers are establishing online stores to better address consumer demands while increasing profit margins since they understand the potential of the channel. Companies operating as sales channels such as Amazon, Walmart, NuGO Natures Basket, and many others have expanded their direct-to-consumer businesses to meet the rise in e-commerce demand. This is owing to stay-at-home orders for almost a year and a half due to COVID-19, e-commerce shops have become a popular option for any form of purchase in the majority of the world.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Protein Bars

Protein Cookies

Protein Flakes

Jerky

Granola

Yogurt

Protein Drinks

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Key reasons to buy the Global Protein Snacks Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Protein Snacks market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Regional Outlook of Protein Snacks Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

