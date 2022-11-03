Mental Wellness Market Generating Revenue of USD 551.66 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Growing cases of depression is a key factor driving mental wellness market revenue growth

Mental Wellness Market Size – USD 401.31 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.5%, Market Trends – Increasing awareness of stress management” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market Intelligence Report provides a complete overview of the Mental Wellness market along with details on the competitive landscape and profiles of the key players operating in this business. Our analyst team evaluates many other important aspects of the market, including historical market trends, estimated growth rates, revenue generation, production capacity, pricing structure, and key market drivers, opportunities, challenges and constraints. Did. The latest research report offers an accurate study of the Mental Wellness industry and highlights key factors such as import/export analysis, production and consumption rates, distribution channels and consumer base in key regions of the global market. This report further explores key facts and figures related to current market conditions and provides an industry-validated database for companies looking to invest in the market.

The global mental wellness market size reached USD 401.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising awareness about mental disorders through education and advocacy for more respect for human rights and less stigma is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

The increasing incidences of post-pandemic trauma after COVID-19 is driving mental wellness market revenue growth. Those who have poor mental health face various issues, such as higher rates of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and stress eating, owing to COVID-19. Furthermore, research indicates that in individuals with a history of mental illness, COVID-19 is likely to increase pre-existing symptoms or cause a relapse. Anxiety, sleeplessness, and Obsessive-Compulsive (OC) symptoms were also often reported by COVID-19 survivors. Since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in the prescription of antidepressants, intimate relationship violence, and suicidal thoughts as a result there is a rising demand for mental wellness which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1315

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Depression segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Depression is a common mental illness. according to World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 3.8% of the world's population suffers from depression, including 5.0% of adults and 5.7% of persons over the age of 60. Around 280 million individuals worldwide suffer from depression concerns about mental health have grown globally owing to an increase in the number of cases involving depression, anxiety, and even suicide. According to World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 700,000 individuals die by suicide. For people aged 15 to 29, suicide is the fourth most common cause of death. Depression is a complicated mental disorder and major medical conditions can cause depression.

Inpatient hospital treatment services segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. An increase in the prevalence of mental illnesses, an increasing number of patients, and a vast number of patients using mental health interventions to improve self-care are driving the revenue growth of the segment. There is a rising demand for inpatient hospital treatment services owing to various advantages, such as the mental units within ordinary hospitals as well as private psychiatric hospitals offering round-the-clock treatment. Psychiatric nurses and group therapists administer care while psychiatrists serve as the primary caregivers.

Adult segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Various factors can increase the risk of developing a mental illness in adults. For instance, conditions in life that are stressful, such as money issues, losing a loved one, or getting divorced, a prolonged (chronic) illness, such as diabetes, traumatic brain injury causes brain damage after a catastrophic accident, such as a concussion, and use of alcohol or illicit substances is the key factor for various mental illness in adults which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mental-wellness-market

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Mental Wellness market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Disorder Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Depression

Anxiety

Schizophrenia

Substance use disorder

Bipolar disorder

Alcohol use disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Eating disorder

Others

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Emergency Mental Health Services

Outpatient Counselling

Home-based Treatment Services

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Other Services

Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Adult

Geriatric

Teenager

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Mental Wellness market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Acadia Healthcare, Sevita, Universal Health Services, Inc, Behavioral Health Network, Inc, CareTech, Pyramid Healthcare Inc., Promises Behavioral Health, Evernorth Health, Inc, Ascension, and SkillPath

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now)@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1315

Regional Outlook of Mental Wellness Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request Customization as per your specific requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/1315

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

Autorefractor Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/autorefractor-market-trends-increasing-government-initiatives-to-control-visual-impairment/

Cerebral Palsy Treatment Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/cerebral-palsy-treatment-market-trends-increasing-number-of-initiatives-being-taken-by-government-organizations-to-raise-awareness-of-cerebral-palsy/

Electronic Medical Records Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/electronic-medical-records-market-trends-increasing-government-investments-in-healthcare-infrastructure-development/

Big Data in Healthcare Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/big-data-in-healthcare-market-size-to-reach-usd-93-32-billion-in-2028-industry-trend-increasing-adoption-of-cloud-computing-solutions-in-the-healthcare-sector/

Carrier Screening Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/carrier-screening-market-size-to-reach-usd-7-19-billion-in-2028-industry-trend-rising-prevalence-of-genetic-disorders-and-advances-in-carrier-screening-technology/

Drug Discovery Services Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/drug-discovery-services-market-trends-rising-focus-on-development-of-rare-disease-therapeutics-and-orphan-drugs/

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.