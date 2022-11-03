Soap Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 60.30 Billion in 2030 : Growth and Revenue Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Soap Market Trends – Rising demand for natural or organic products in urban areas

Rising awareness regarding benefits of a healthy and hygienic lifestyle followed by supportive government regulations is significant factor driving global soap market revenue growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global soap market size was USD 36.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as growing awareness of health and wellness concerns among people. Consumers get exposed to various germs, such as viruses and bacteria knowingly and unknowingly in public places be it commercial or residential, owing to which consumers nowadays are becoming more conscious regarding maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitization at various places, such as homes, restaurants, and hotels, which is another factor driving market revenue growth. Also, governments across various countries have framed certain guidelines and have taken initiatives towards maintenance of personal hygiene in public places, such as toilets and restaurants, to restrict spread of health-related infections. Hence, manufacturers are coming up with various anti-bacterial soaps made of herbal ingredients, such as neem and basil, which are also driving market revenue growth.

Key Soap Market participants include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC., Procter & Gamble, Himalaya Wellness, ITC Limited, Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Cholayil Private Limited, and Dr. Woods Naturals.

Due to movement restrictions and lockdowns due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Soap industry is expected to be negatively affected. In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous global markets, the Soap industry is expected to feel the effect as well. The slowdown in economic growth and dynamic changes in demand will further affect industry growth. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Soap industry.

The organic segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to rising demand for natural and herbal-based soap products owing to a surge in consumer consciousness regarding presence of toxic synthetic ingredients in normal soaps, which is driving revenue growth of this segment. Also, customers are buying organic soaps as these are made of natural ingredients such as neem, basil, aloe vera, and others. These ingredients help to promote skin health and aid acne, sunburns, and eczema, among others, hence, owing to benefits of natural ingredients there is a surge in demand for organic products.

The laundry soap segment is expected to generate a moderate revenue growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to a surge in demand for liquid-based soaps in laundry sections owing to rising usage of washing machines for cleaning clothes in various end-use sectors such as hotels, hospitals, households, and others. Furthermore, with emergence of automatic washing machines, there is a rising demand for gels, pods, and others for an effective consuming less energy. Hence, increased demand for automatic washing machines is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during forecast period.

The liquid soap segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is due to increased knowledge of various benefits associated with healthy and sanitary lifestyle. Furthermore, customers all over the world have grown quite concerned with cleanliness, which is driving market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global soap market based on composition, product type, form, application, packaging, sales channel, and region:

Composition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Organic/Herbal

Conventional

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bath & Body Soaps

Kitchen Soaps

Laundry Soaps

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bar

Liquid

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pouch

Bottle

Tube

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

