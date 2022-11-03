Luxury Cosmetics Market is Registering At a CAGR of 5.6% to 2026 | Skincare Segment is Growing At a CAGR of 5.30%

Luxury Cosmetics Market

According to market analysis, the Luxury Cosmetics Market is segmented based on type, product type, end user, distribution channel, and region.

The skincare segment dominates the market due to the health consciousness and prevalence of skincare and haircare regimes among individuals.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type, Product Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The global luxury cosmetics market size was valued at $52,748.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $81,247.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Luxury cosmetics refer to the cosmetic products, which are used to cleanse the skin. They are manufactured using premium quality and organic ingredients, which are priced at a higher end as compared to consumer cosmetic products. Luxury cosmetics are primarily divided into skincare, haircare, makeup products, and fragrances, which are manufactured using premium quality ingredients and sold largely through specialty stores and e-commerce.

The organic products segment in the luxury cosmetic market is anticipated to exhibit the highest market share during the forecast period. The global rise in health consciousness among individuals boosts the demand for organic and natural cosmetic products in various countries across the globe. The global luxury cosmetics market is primarily driven by rise in consumer demand for products manufactured using naturally derived ingredients as compared to synthetic.

In addition, the increase in use of e-commerce (brand) websites to purchase luxury products, which are not available in the home country further propels the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in the developing nations has majorly influenced the cosmetics consumption pattern among individuals in those regions. In addition, the rise in awareness among consumers regarding halal cosmetics has to a great extent prompted the market’s growth worldwide.

According to global luxury cosmetics market analysis, the market is segmented based on type, product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By type, it comprises organic and conventional products. Based on product type, it is classified into skincare, haircare, makeup and fragrances. By end user, it is bifurcated into male and female. By distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, e-commerce, specialty/monobrand stores, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players in the global luxury cosmetics industry analyzed in this report include L’Oréal, Shiseido Company, Limited, Christian Dior, Puig, Coty Inc., Kao Corporation, Revlon, Inc., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Oriflame Cosmetics AG, and KOSÉ Corporation.

