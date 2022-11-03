Autolus Therapeutics to Present Three Clinical Data Updates at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2022

obe-cel: poster presentation in B-ALL and B-NHL patients

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces the online publication of three abstracts submitted to the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held December 10-13, 2022.

“We’re looking forward to presenting follow up data from three of our clinical trials at ASH this year. Obe-cel continues to show a potentially best-in-class profile across a number of indications, and we will be presenting the encouraging safety, efficacy and long-term follow up of obe-cel in relapsed/refractory B-ALL as well as in the B-NHL cohorts from the ALLCAR19 study,” said Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus. “For both AUTO1/22 in pediatric ALL patients and for AUTO4 in peripheral T Cell Lymphoma we will present longer follow up data.”

Abstracts to be presented:

Title: Safety, Efficiency and Long-Term Follow-up of AUTO1, a Fast-Off Rate CD19 CAR in Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and Other B-Cell Malignancies

Session Title: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster II

Session date and time: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Session room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 3318

Presenting Author: Dr. Claire Roddie, MD, PhD, FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, Cancer Institute, University College London (UCL)



Summary: obe-cel (AUTO1) has demonstrated an excellent safety profile across 3 reported trials, with low levels of CRS/ICANS. Overall, obe-cel has a tolerable safety profile in patients with r/r B-cell cancers despite high disease burden. In the B-ALL cohort of the ALLCAR19 study, long-term follow-up indicates that a subset of patients continue in remission post- obe-cel without need for further anti-leukemia therapy. In both indolent and aggressive NHL and in CLL, obe-cel shows excellent ORR and CAR engraftment/persistence. Additional patients, updated data and longer follow up will be presented.



Title: Dual Antigen Targeting with Co-Transduced CD19/22 CAR T Cells May Prevent Antigen-Negative Relapse after CAR T Cell Therapy for Relapsed/Refractory ALL (AUTO1/22)

Session Title: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster III

Session date and time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Session room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 4650

Presenting Author: Dr. Sara Ghorashian, MD, PhD, Hon clinical senior lecturer, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health



Summary: CD19 negative escape is a major cause of relapse after CD19 CAR T cell therapy for relapsed/refractory (r/r) pediatric ALL. To overcome this challenge, AUTO1/22 builds on the favorable safety profile and excellent persistence of obe-cel by combining it with an additional CD22 targeting CAR. As of 21 July 2022, 12 pediatric ALL patients have been treated with AUTO1/22. Overall, at a median follow-up of 8.7 months (range 1-15 months), 6/10 responding patients remain in MRD negative CR at last follow-up. Importantly, antigen-negative relapse has not been observed.



Title: First in Human Study of AUTO4, a TRBC1-Targeting CAR T-Cell Therapy in Relapsed/Refractory TRBC1-Positive Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma

Session Title: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster III

Session date and time: Monday, December 12, 2022, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Session room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Publication Number: 4634

Presenting Author: Dr Kate Cwynarski, Consultant Haematologist University College London Hospitals (UCLH)



Summary: Peripheral T cell lymphomas (PTCL) are typically aggressive, treatment resistant, and associated with poor prognosis. Finding the right target is challenging because there is a lack of tumor-specific antigens, and pan-T cell depletion leads to immunosuppression. T cell lymphoma is clonal, and tumor cells express either TRBC1 or TRBC2. AUTO4 targets TRBC1+ cells, which allows part of the T cell compartment to be retained. This study is ongoing, with additional patients due to be treated to define the recommended phase 2 dose using the new manufacturing process.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

About obe-cel (AUTO1)

Obe-cel is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, obe-cel may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. In collaboration with Autolus’ academic partner, UCL, obe-cel is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trials for B-NHL. Autolus has progressed obe-cel to the FELIX trial, a potential pivotal trial for adult ALL.

About AUTO1/22

AUTO1/22 is a novel dual targeting CAR T cell-based therapy candidate based on obe-cel. It is designed to combine the enhanced safety, robust expansion & persistence seen with the fast off rate CD19 CAR from obe-cel with a high sensitivity CD22 CAR to reduce antigen negative relapses. This product candidate is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial called CARPALL for patients with r/r pediatric ALL. [NCT02443831]

About AUTO4

AUTO4 is a programmed T cell product candidate in clinical development for T cell lymphoma, a setting where there are currently no approved programmed T cell therapies. AUTO4 is specifically designed to target TRBC1 derived cancers, which account for approximately 40% of T cell lymphomas, and is a complement to the AUTO5 T cell product candidate, which is in pre-clinical development. AUTO4 has been tested in a Phase 1 clinical trial, LibRA1 for patients with peripheral T cell Lymphoma.

