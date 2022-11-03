Palm Oil Market to See Promising Growth of USD 70.32 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Gross Revenue and Key Players Outlook

Growing consumption of palm oil in the manufacturing process and increased use of palm oil as a trans-fat alternative in processed foods, on the other hand, would provide enough chances to fuel the expansion of the palm oil market over the forecast period

Data Bridge Market research has newly released expansive study titled "Palm Oil Market". Global Palm Oil Market was valued at USD 50.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 70.32 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Global Palm Oil Market was valued at USD 50.60 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 70.32 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Synopsis:

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil made from the mesocarp of oil palm fruits that originated in West Africa. It is the highest-yielding oil crop on the planet, yielding 5-10 times more per hectare than other major vegetable oil crops. It is cholesterol-free, easy to digest, and high in carotenoids and Vitamin A, which provide several nutritional benefits.

Over recent years, the edible oil industry has witnessed an increase in acceptance as well as utilization across the globe. This acceptance and growth is attributed to several health benefits such as the increasing energy, improving eye vision, decreasing premature ageing, boosting the immune system, and lowering the risk of cancer and heart disease. Therefore, the market is estimated to show lucrative growth due to the growing awareness of these health benefits amongst consumers.

Adoption of Technologies and Awareness

Furthermore, adoption of new technologies such as advanced satellite-based technology that helps monitor deforestation and significant initiatives undertaken by governments of various countries such as Denmark and other western European nations extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing consumer awareness concerning positive health benefits of palm oil will further expand the future growth of the palm oil market.

Some of the major players operating in the Palm Oil market are

Fuji Oil USA (U.S.)

Genting Plantations Berhad (Malaysia)

Wilmar International Ltd., (Singapore)

Godrej Agrovet Limited (India)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (Singapore)

PT Smart Tbk (Indonesia)

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

IOI Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (Malaysia)

PT Astra Agro Lestari (Indonesia)

Musim Mas (Singapore)

PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Dharma Satya Nusantara Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (Indonesia)

Siat Group (Belgium)

The Primary Objectives of This Global Market Research Report Are as Follows:

To understand this market competition by analyzing the top vendors, with their market profile, revenue, profits, import-export details, and market share

To analyze the product type, applications and regional presence of this Industry

To state the pricing structure, import-export details, supply chain analysis, SWOT analysis to facilitate the key decision-making process

To provide the complete structure and fundamental overview of this Industry

To offer insights into vital this market aspect like growth trajectory, CAGR value, market share, and revenue analysis

To evaluate the growth opportunities, threats, market drivers, and risks involved

To boost the future growth, investment analysis and upcoming growth opportunities with the analysis of emerging market segments and sub-segments

To present the historic, present, and forecast market analysis with product developments, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Drivers

Increased Utilization as well as the Demand of Palm Oil

Growing consumption of palm oil in the manufacturing process and increased use of palm oil as a trans-fat alternative in processed foods, on the other hand, would provide enough chances to fuel the expansion of the palm oil market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for vegetable oil will propel the industry forward. Furthermore, because it is widely used for frying and as an essential element in producing nutritious food recipes, the growing food sector is increasing product demand. Palm oil is also quickly replacing petroleum-based products as a viable option in the transportation and energy industries. It is also used as a mineral oil alternative in power plants for energy production. As a result, the increased utilization of palm oil for various applications is estimated to boost the market growth.

Additionally, the growth in food and beverages sector will also drive market value growth. The palm oil basically has a longer shelf-life and is also cheaper than other vegetable oils, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Segmentation Covered: Palm Oil Market

By Type

Crude Palm Oil

RBD Palm Oil

Fractionated Palm Oil

Palm Kernel Oil

By Origin

Organic

Conventional

By Usage

Edible Oil

Bio-Diesel

Lubricants

Cosmetics

By Application

Household Cooking

Food and Beverages

Oleo Chemicals

Personal Care

Animal Feed

Bio-fuel

Palm Oil Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the palm oil market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the palm oil market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the increasing disposable income and nutritious and healthy foods in place of conventional meals. Moreover, the presence of key market players within the region also boosts the market growth.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the rapidly increasing market applications of palm oil in various fields coupled with the increasing awareness about low priced oils among the population in the region. Moreover, the entry of new market players is also estimated to accelerate the market growth within the region.

Palm Oil Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Palm Oil market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Xyz

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Palm Oil Market Regulations Market Overview Global Palm Oil Market, By Type Global Palm Oil Market, By Origin Global Palm Oil Market, By Application Global Palm Oil Market, By Usage Global Palm Oil Market, By Region Global Palm Oil Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

