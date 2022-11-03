DRYWORLD Brands Makes Magic in MENA Partnering with Playsports – Expanding the Brand Across 11 Regions

/EIN News/ -- Santa Barbara, CA, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRYWORLD Brands Inc. (OTC Pink: IBGR) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a 5-year partnership with Playsports . This partnership provides exclusivity of the DRYWORLD Brand in 2 regions - Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The agreement also allows Playsports to operate non-exclusively in the following regions: Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The Turkish eCommerce sports retailer and distributor is focused on licensing deals with sports properties including but not limited to football (soccer), basketball, volleyball, and e-sports to offer licensed merchandise to sports clubs, fans and direct to consumers. Playsports also sells general athletic footwear and apparel brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Vans, The North Face, Diadora and now DRYWORLD. For Playsports, being the direct connection between the consumer and DRYWORLD in the Mena region will strengthen their strategy of serving the market through the most innovative portfolio.

DRYWORLD will provide Playsports with the full range of its Signature products including but not limited to DRYFEET, Aggression Apparel in Dskyn and Bioskyn along with HauteD, CoreD, TeamD and FreeD.

“Playsports is a best-in-class organization lead by industry experts in Turkey and the MENA region with a focus on eCommerce that is in complete alignment with our direct-to-consumer retail strategy. With an immediate expansion into 11 regions that are currently underserved by legacy brands, we see a huge opportunity to support athletes and healthy living all across the MENA region” said DRYWORLD Co-Founder/Co-CEO Matt Weingart.

Oytun Yildirim, The founder and CEO of Playsports noted: “We are driven by a desire to serve and empower our market with a great portfolio of innovative brands. With DRYWORLD, we are extending our offerings and giving access to the consumer through best journeys and experiences. Our mutual commercial vision is delivering strong results as a strong partner for growth in MENA.”

ABOUT DRYWORLD

DRYWORLD is a premium performance sports brand offering innovative, superior quality apparel and gear for the athlete in all of us. We build purpose-driven products that give all athletes the edge. Engineered by athletes, proven by science. Visit www.thedryworld.com .

ABOUT PLAYSPORTS

Turkish eCommerce sports retailer and distributor focused on licensing deals with sports properties including but not limited to soccer, basketball, volleyball, e-sports to offer licensed merchandise to the clubs and fans along with selling athletic apparel and footwear across the MENA region.

