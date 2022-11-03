Single-Use Assemblies Market worth $6.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Single-Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag, Filtration, Bottle Assemblies, Mixing Assemblies), Solution (Customized, Standard), Application (Filtration, Cell Culture, Storage, Fill-finish), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, CMOs) - Global Forecasts to 2027", the global single-use assemblies market is projected to reach USD 6.5 billion by 2027 from USD 2.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 6.5 billion by 2027 CAGR 18.8% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Solution, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Saint-Gobain (France), Repligen Corporation (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris, Inc. (US), Meissner Filtration Products (US), NewAge Industries (US), Antylia Scientific (US), Lonza (Basel), Romynox B.V (Hague), FlexBiosys, Inc. (US), Keofitt A/S (Denmark), Intellitech, Inc. (US), Dover Corporation (US), Foxx Life Sciences (US), TSE Industries Inc. (US), Fujimori Kogyo Co. Ltd (Japan), Michelin (France), Cellexus International Ltd (UK), and Fluid Flow Products (US). Key Market Opportunities Emerging Countries Key Market Drivers Increasing Biopharmaceutical R&D is projecting the market growth

Growth in the single use assemblies market can primarily be attributed to the major advantages of single-use technologies over traditional stainless steel assemblies, such the low risk of cross-contamination and less capital investment. The increasing biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and propelled investment in biologics market are also some of the factors driving the market growth.

Based on solution, the single use assemblies market is segmented into standard and customized solutions. Standard solutions held a dominant share of the market in 2021. The adoption of standard solutions is high in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries due to the advantages these solutions offer, such as manufacturing process efficiency with reduced capital costs, improved flexibility with the use of pre-qualified components for building assemblies. The custom solution is likely to grow at faster pace owing to various factors such as decreasing lead time required for custom solution coupled with reduced labour expense and time for end user.

Based on product, the market is segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. In 2021, bag assemblies held a dominant share in the product segment. Launch of new products coupled with increased research funding is driving the segmental growth. For instance, Thermo Fisher launched the CentriPAK BPC for closed-system handling of critical sterile liquids.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global single use assemblies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America reported for the largest share of the single use assemblies market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. The dominance of the region attributable to its well-established biopharmaceutical industry, wide availability of single-use assemblies offered by market leaders in the region. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at faster pace during the forecast period of 2022-2027. Increase in vaccine production coupled with collaboration of pharma companies with CDMO’s is likely to have positive impact on single use assemblies’ market in coming years. Furthermore, Geographical expansions by key market players in order to increase manufacturing capacity is expected to have positive impact on the single use assemblies market growth in the region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the single use assemblies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor Inc. (US) and among others. These companies have adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches and acquisitions, to maintain their leading positions in the market.

