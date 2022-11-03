Pain Relief Market estimated at USD 119.42 Billion by 2030, is growing at a decent CAGR of 4.5%

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 79.68 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – Increased production of pain relief medication

Rise in incidences of chronic diseases is a key factor driving pain relief market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pain relief market size reached USD 79.68 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Pain relief market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for long-term pain management for geriatric population, proven efficacy of pain management devices for treatment of chronic pain, and development of novel pain management devices and techniques. Pain relievers are medications used to treat headaches, tight muscles, arthritis, and other aches and pains. Certain medications work better for some forms of pain than others, hence there are numerous pain medications available, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. Many types of pain can be relieved with Over-The-Counter (OTC) medications, which are classified into two types, Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Medications (NSAIDs) and acetaminophen (Tylenol). OTC NSAIDs include naproxen (Aleve), aspirin, and ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), which are available in higher doses by prescription. Opioids are the most common potent pain medications, which are quite effective, but they can have major adverse effects at times including becoming addicted to this medication.

The study on the Global Pain Relief Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Pain Relief market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Pain Relief industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Pain Relief industry.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1334

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The non-narcotic analgesic segment accounted for a rapid revenue share in 2021. Over-The-Counter (OTC) and prescription drugs are examples of non-opioid analgesics. They are increasingly being emphasized as a preferred, safe, and useful first-line therapeutic option to opioid medications in a variety of clinical scenarios addressing mild to severe acute pain. Acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications are the most often used NSAIDs.

The device segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. TENS, or transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, is a type of treatment that uses an electric current to activate nerves, which has small and battery-powered gadgets that fit easily into a pocket. It addresses a specific treatment goal by placing electrodes on skin and connecting them to the device through wires. These units are designed to be titratable, allowing for high user tolerance while having a few negative effects.

The cancer pain segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Cancer pain is generally persistent. A person whose pain is adequately managed has a higher quality of life and could also have better sleep and more energy during the day. Being as physically active as possible reduces risk of immobility-related disorders such as sinusitis, bedsores, and blood clots. Frequent drugs, particularly paracetamol and opioids, are the backbone of cancer pain therapy, with each patient's side effects being minimized as much as possible. In addition, combining medications to maximize their effectiveness is a common practice. Moreover, they may reduce pain if radiotherapy, surgery, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy are successful in reducing tumor size. In addition to relaxation therapy and acupuncture, other possibly effective techniques include relaxation therapies and acupuncture.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. The market is expected to be driven by increase in demand for alternatives to pain management pharmaceuticals with numerous side effects, significant number of patients with chronic conditions, particularly among elderly, and technical improvements leading to potential development of better pain management devices.

Leading Companies of the Pain Relief Industry and Profiled in the Report are:

Abbott, Eli Lilly and Company, Endo International plc, GSK plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Viatris Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Knoa Pharma LLC.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1334

Furthermore, the report divides the Pain Relief market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pain relief market based on treatment types, application, and region:

Treatment Types Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drugs

Opioids

Non-Narcotic Analgesic

NSAIDs

Anesthetic

Anti-convulsants

Anti-depressants

Other Non- Narcotic Analgesic

Devices

Neuro-stimulation devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENs) Device

Brain & Spinal Cord Stimulation

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

Topical Pain Relief

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Facial Pain & Migraine

Musculoskeletal Pain

Other Application

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Pain Relief market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Pain Relief market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/1334

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Key Points of Pain Relief Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Pain Relief market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Pain Relief market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Pain Relief market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1334

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

