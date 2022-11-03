Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 29.51 Bn in 2030 :Growth and Revenue Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of patients with malignant tumors and rising prevalence of colorectal cancer are key factors driving market revenue growth

Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market Size – USD 1.76 Billion in 2021 Market Growth – at a CAGR of 37.3%, Market Trends – Development of optimized polyepitope neoantigen-based DNA vaccine” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global neoantigen targeted therapies market size reached USD 1.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 37.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of malignant tumors and rising prevalence of cancer are some key factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

The process of tumor formation results in expression of certain novel protein molecules on the surface of the cancerous cells, known as neoantigens. The proteins are being used in the healthcare sector to strengthen patient immune system and elicit a strong immunogenic response against cancer cells. Optimized polyepitope nucleic acid vaccines are under development to be used as immunotherapies for treatment of several types of cancer. This has increased the adoption of such therapies and is expected to further boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Neoantigen Targeted Therapies Market participants include BioNTech SE, Gritstone Bio, Inc., Genocea Biosciences, Moderna, Inc., Agenus, Inc., Immatics N.V., Advaxis, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Achilles Therapeutics Plc, and Merck & Co., Inc.

Due to movement restrictions and lockdowns due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies industry is expected to be negatively affected. In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous global markets, the Neoantigen Targeted Therapies industry is expected to feel the effect as well. The slowdown in economic growth and dynamic changes in demand will further affect industry growth. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Neoantigen Targeted Therapies industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Gynecological cancer segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Rising number of cases of cervical cancer and increasing usage of neoantigen immunotherapy to treat the disease is increasing its demand and is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Off-the-shelf neoantigen segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing usage of off-the-shelf neoantigen to block the formation of cancer cells and recent data releases related to development of off-the-shelf vaccines are expected to boost revenue growth of the segment.

DNA/RNA-based vaccines segment is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Research publications reported in 2021 highlighting the development of optimized neoantigen nucleic acid vaccines is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific neoantigen targeted therapies market is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to robust advancements in targeted immunotherapy treatment through bioinformatics approaches. Databases designed for visualization of neoantigens is a key factor expected to propel growth of the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global neoantigen targeted therapies market on the basis of target disease indication, neoantigen type, immunotherapy type, and region:

Target Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Colorectal Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma

Non-Small Cell Lung cancer

Bone Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Neoantigen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Personalized Neoantigen

Off-the-shelf Neoantigen

Immunotherapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

DNA/RNA-based Vaccines

Protein-based Vaccines

Dendritic Cell Vaccines

TIL-based Therapies

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

